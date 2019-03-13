FIFA extend Afghan Football Federation president Keramuddin Karim's ban following charges of sexual assault

Lausanne: FIFA have extended the suspension of the Afghan Football Federation president who was charged with sexual assault against members of the national women's team, the governing body of world football said on Tuesday.

FIFA said they had added 90 days to Keramuddin Karim's ban, imposed on 12 December, at the recommendation of the investigating arm of its ethics commission.

"Mr Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

British newspaper the Guardian reported in December that one footballer Khalida Popal had collected accounts from former teammates that included sexual violence, death threats and rapes.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said he was "shocked."

Karim "firmly denied" the accusations, denouncing a "conspiracy" "without evidence."

