You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA extend Afghan Football Federation president Keramuddin Karim's ban following charges of sexual assault

Sports Agence France-Presse Mar 13, 2019 21:32:51 IST

Lausanne: FIFA have extended the suspension of the Afghan Football Federation president who was charged with sexual assault against members of the national women's team, the governing body of world football said on Tuesday.

FIFA extend Afghan Football Federation president Keramuddin Karims ban following charges of sexual assault

Afghanistan Football Federation President Karim Keramuddin (C) holds the trophy after the Afghanistan Football Federation received the FIFA Fair Play award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013. Reuters

FIFA said they had added 90 days to Keramuddin Karim's ban, imposed on 12 December, at the recommendation of the investigating arm of its ethics commission.

"Mr Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level," FIFA said in a statement.

British newspaper the Guardian reported in December that one footballer Khalida Popal had collected accounts from former teammates that included sexual violence, death threats and rapes.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said he was "shocked."

Karim "firmly denied" the accusations, denouncing a "conspiracy" "without evidence."

 

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 21:32:51 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores