FIFA dismisses England's Rhian Brewster claims of alleged racist abuse during U-17 World Cup in India

Sports Reuters Apr 19, 2018 17:38:16 IST

Manchester: FIFA has dismissed a complaint from England's FA about an alleged racist incident in the Under-17 World Cup final due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".

England player Rhian Brewster recounted in a newspaper interview an insult made by a Spain player towards teammate Morgan Gibbs-White during the final in India, which England won 5-2.

Soccer Football - FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final - England vs Spain - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India - October 28, 2017 Englands Rhian Brewster celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC1CB0521170

Rhian Brewster had alleged that a Spanish player had racially abused an England player during the U-17 World Cup. Reuters

The FA subsequently lodged a formal complaint with FIFA about the incident, but world football's governing body said it had dismissed all charges.

"Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes."

Liverpool player Brewster had highlighted other incidents of alleged racial abuse and last month European football's governing body UEFA dismissed a case relating to a UEFA Youth League match against Spartak Moscow.

UEFA said they had found no evidence to corroborate Brewster's claim against a Spartak player but said they believed his complaint had been made in good faith.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 17:38 PM

