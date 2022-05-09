Sports

FIFA confirms abandoned Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier will be replayed

The World Cup qualifier between the two South American giants that was originally supposed to take place at Sao Paulo on 5 September was abandoned after Brazilian health officials stormed into the pitch seven minutes into the game

Agence France-Presse May 09, 2022 23:12:32 IST
FIFA confirms abandoned Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier will be replayed

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks off the field after the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier against Brazil was interrupted by health officials in Sao Paulo. AP

Paris: FIFA on Monday confirmed the abandoned 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be replayed, after rejecting appeals from both national federations.

Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash on 5 September between the South American giants in Sao Paulo, stopping the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.

According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), four Argentine players based at English clubs at the time should have been placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

FIFA in February ordered a replay and banned Cristian Romero and then club-mate Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia for two matches.

World football's governing body also handed a series of fines to the two national football federations, prompting both to lodge appeals.

FIFA's disciplinary committee upheld the 50,000 Swiss franc ($50,342) fines imposed on both as a result of the abandonment.

However, it reduced a separate 500,000 Swiss franc fine given to the Brazilian FA to 250,000 Swiss francs, and halved the Argentine FA's initial fine of 200,000 Swiss francs.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 09, 2022 23:12:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Brazil Para Badminton International: Tarun, Kadam win gold and silver, Bhagat bags two bronze
Sports

Brazil Para Badminton International: Tarun, Kadam win gold and silver, Bhagat bags two bronze

In total, the Indian para badminton squad clinched 8 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze

Explained: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is miffed with Leonardo DiCaprio
World

Explained: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is miffed with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has been urging first-time voters in Brazil to register to vote in the October presidential election that is expected to pit Jair Bolsonaro against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Leftist Workers' Party

India women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby names 33 players for FIFA U-17 WC national camp
Sports

India women's football team coach Thomas Dennerby names 33 players for FIFA U-17 WC national camp

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year