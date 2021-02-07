FIFA Club World Cup: Qatari champions Al Duhail beat Ulsan Hyundai in fifth-place playoff
Al Duhail, who lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior.
Al-Rayyan: Reigning Qatari champions Al Duhail defeated Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 on Sunday in the fifth-place play-off at the Club World Cup.
Yoon Bit-garam levelled on 62 minutes for South Korean side Ulsan, who were beaten 2-1 by Tigres of Mexico in their opening match.
Substitute Mohammed Muntari's fine finish put the hosts back in front four minutes later and Almoez Ali, the 2019 Asian Cup player of the tournament, added a third goal in the closing stages.
