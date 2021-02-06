FIFA Club World Cup: Bayern Munich fume over seven-hour flight delay to Qatar
Bayern, who have a semi-final against Al-Ahly on Monday, were forced to remain at Berlin airport overnight, eventually leaving around 7 am, but this time with a stopover in Munich to change airline crew.
Berlin: Bayern Munich's Club World Cup mission got off to a rocky start with their take-off from Berlin on a direct flight to Qatar delayed seven hours overnight on Friday.
After beating Hertha Berlin 1-0, the team made their way to the airport and had boarded their plane expecting to arrive in Doha six-and-a-half hours later.
But after heavy snow in the German capital the plane's de-icing took longer than expected and air traffic control refused permission for take-off due to a 11.00 pm-06.00 am (GMT) ban on flights.
Bayern had to disembark the Qatar Airlines plane which had been due to leave at 11.15 pm but in the end was only given the all-clear for departure one minute before the flight curfew began.
The German champions, who have a semi-final against Egypt's Al-Ahly on Monday, were forced to remain at the airport overnight, eventually leaving a few minutes before 7 am, but this time with a stopover in Munich to change airline crew.
"We had the impression that the competent authorities didn't care about us," an irate Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern's chairman, told Bild.
"Those in charge (at the airport) don't have an inkling of what they've done to our team."
After Monday's semi-final against Egypt's Al-Ahly and either the final or third-place play-off on Thursday Bayern are back home on Bundesliga duty against Arminia Bielefeld on Monday week.
One consolation for Bayern: they finally took off buoyed by five successive wins which left them 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig, who have a game in hand away to crisis-hit Schalke later Saturday.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Bundesliga: Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin confirm talks with Juventus star Sami Khedira
Khedira arrived in Berlin on Saturday and was due to undergo a medical check on Sunday. He is under contract at Juventus until the end of the season, but head coach Andrea Pirlo has yet to play him in 2020/21.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin fire coach Bruno Labbadia, general manager Michael Preetz after poor results despite big buys
Labbadia spent nine months in charge and becomes the fourth permanent Hertha coach to leave the post in the last two years after Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen. Preetz departs after nearly 12 years as general manager.
Bundesliga: German midfielder Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin from Juventus
Returning to the Bundesliga for the first time since he left boyhood club Stuttgart for Real Madrid in 2010, the veteran midfielder could make his Hertha debut against champions Bayern Munich this Friday.