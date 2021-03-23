FIFA clears three former France U-21 players to play for Senegal ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, Monaco defender Fode Ballo-Toure and Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy can transfer the use of family ties because they never played for France’s senior team.
Zurich: Three former France Under-21 players had their international eligibility switched to Senegal by FIFA on Tuesday.
All three are now able to represent Senegal in the African Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying games.
The Senegal team featuring Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has already advanced to the Cup of Nations, kicking off in Cameroon next January, before its final qualifying group games this month.
All three new recruits were selected last week in the squad to play at the Republic of Congo on Friday and next Tuesday at home to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.
Senegal starts its World Cup qualifying program in May, in a group with the Republic of Congo, Namibia and Togo. The group winner advances to a playoff round.
At the 2018 World Cup, Senegal was eliminated from the group stage on a disciplinary record tiebreaker that sent Japan through.
