FIFA chief Gianni Infantino 'was not reckless' during meeting with Swiss Attorney General, says Alasdair Bell
FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell defended Infantino's conduct while claiming not to know the specifics of the meetings, denying his boss had acted recklessly
FIFA President Gianni Infantino was not acting criminally by taking no notes during secret talks with Switzerland's attorney general that are now part of a criminal investigation into the head of world football, a senior official at the governing body said Monday.
FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell defended Infantino's conduct while claiming not to know the specifics of the meetings, denying his boss had acted recklessly.
"It’s almost preposterous to suggest that because someone doesn’t remember the details of a meeting, therefore something criminal should have been discussed," Bell said.
Bell said Infantino has never denied the existence of meetings with attorney general Michael Lauber to discuss the sprawling investigation into football corruption.
“I don’t really think it’s reckless not to take minutes when the FIFA president meets the attorney general of the country,” Bell said on a video call. “You don’t really expect when you go to meet the most senior prosecutor in the country, to have a discussion about governance reform at FIFA, to have a discussion about the ongoing cases involving FIFA ... after that to end up yourself being the subject of a criminal investigation.”
Bell said Infantino was meeting Lauber to show FIFA had moved on from the Sepp Blatter era, which ended in 2015.
“You go there in order to demonstrate your willingness to cooperate, the organization has turned a new chapter,” Bell said. “It’s a kind of a high-level type meeting,” he added, “and not really one you would take detailed minutes.”
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
German footballer Benedikt Howedes, member of 2014 FIFA World Cup side, retires at 32 citing personal reasons
Höwedes played 44 times for the German national team from 2011-17 and played every minute for his team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Baichung Bhutia insists Indian football needs 'better players from the grassroots' to be a force at Asian, world level
Bhutia explained that by focussing on the long term goal of strengthening the grass roots, Indian football will be able reap its benefits at the Asian level and the world stage.
Sports ministry to form five zonal talent hunt committees in bid to find best footballing talent
Rijiju said the talent hunt initiative, to be funded by the Sports Authority of India under the Khelo India Programme in partnership with the All India Football Federation, will be the "most aggressive exercise" ever done. The committees will be formed in the next few months.