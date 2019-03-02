FIFA bans former Papua New Guinea Football Association president David Chung for financial misconduct

Former Papua New Guinea Football Association president David Chung has been banned from all football-related activities for six-and-a-half years for offering and accepting gifts as well as conflict of interest, world football governing body FIFA said on Friday.
Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, former FIFA vice president Chung was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,300).
Malaysia-born Chung had resigned as president of the Oceania Football Confederation, citing personal issues, in April last year.
Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 09:45:27 IST