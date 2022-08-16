The Bureau of the FIFA Council made the decision with unanimity, which is expected to make a huge impact on Indian football.

Indian fans woke up to nightmarish news today that marks a huge disappointment for Indian football. The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has decided to ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties".

The Bureau of the FIFA Council made the decision with unanimity, which is expected to make a huge impact on Indian football. As a result, the Indian national team won’t be able to participate in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and other FIFA tournaments. Apart from these, the country won’t get the opportunity to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which was slated to start in October this year.

The strict decision has been taken as the AIFF violated the FIFA Statutes. As per the official media release by FIFA, the suspension will be lifted only after a directive to establish a committee of administrators to exercise the authority of the AIFF executive committee is revoked, giving back the AIFF administration complete control over the organisation's day-to-day operations.

Explained: Why FIFA suspended AIFF and how it will impact Indian football

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 is all set to be organised from 11 to 30 October 2022. But the recent announcement from FIFA has put a restriction on the plan. Regarding the tournament, FIFA has stated that they would have a discussion with the Bureau of the Council about the next step to conduct it as per the schedule. However, FIFA is in "constructive contact" with India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. They are hopeful about a positive outcome that can still be achieved following the contract.

After coming to know about FIFA’s move, Indian fans have showed their discontent over the matter on Twitter. They blamed the AIFF’s existing core committee for bringing such shame to the nation.

A massive hit to #IndianFootball

Can the sports ministry help to find a solution? Will election be held as #FIFA mandates ?Deeply embarrassing for #IndianFootball

Honorable prime Minister #NarendraModi please interfere in this matter and ensure fair election takes place @AIFF — Happy (@Happysudi21) August 16, 2022

One of the fans sought the help of the sports ministry to solve the matter as soon as possible. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into it. “A massive hit to Indian Football. Can the sports ministry help to find a solution? Will the election be held as FIFA mandates? Deeply embarrassing for Indian Football. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please interfere in this matter and ensure that a fair election takes place at AIFF,” his Twitter post reads.



Another individual referred to FIFA’s decision as “Heartbreaking News for Indian Football Fans.”

3 time World Cup winner, 2 time world footballer of the year, LEGEND of corruption made sure All India Football Federation is banned by FIFA. #AIFF pic.twitter.com/S8eosooeHt — Kaala➐ (@getnagu) August 16, 2022

A football enthusiast expressed his anger by sharing the photographs of ex-AIFF President Praful Patel. He sarcastically asserted, “3-time World Cup winner, 2-time world footballer of the year, LEGEND of corruption made sure All India Football Federation is banned by FIFA.”

Mehtab Hussain 🗣️ - "Both the former officials and the CoA should be blamed squarely for this fiasco. When FIFA instructed the officials to conduct an election as soon as possible and put the house in order, what were we waiting for? #FIFA #AIFF #IFTWC #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) August 16, 2022



A fan page of Indian Football quoted the reaction of former Indian footballer Mehtab Hussain who said, "Both the former officials and the CoA should be blamed squarely for this fiasco. When FIFA instructed the officials to conduct an election as soon as possible and put the house in order, what were we waiting for?”

Here are some other reactions:

The outrageous support and heavy hard work done by #AIFF to raise Indian football was noticed by FIFA and got awarded. proud moment. #FIFABan#IndianFootball

പറ്റൂലേൽ നിർത്തി പോഡെ..... pic.twitter.com/24dpqkZOwX — an actual Loki's varriant 🍳👽⭐ (@mitychondrion) August 16, 2022

Current impact Gokulam Kerala FC out of AFC Women's Club Championship Mohun Bagan out of AFC Cup Indian women's team out of SAFF Women's Championship Indian men's team out of Vietnam tour FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: hanging in a balance#indianfootball #FIFABan #AIFF #FIFA — Chiranjit Ojha (@ChiranjitOjha) August 16, 2022

#FifaBan All India Football Federation (#AIFF) due to 'Third party influence' and 'violation of FIFA statues'. Essentially Indian team won't be able to play any international matches unless fifa cease the ban,Fifa U17women world cup which India was to host won't happen either. — Ninoto Z Katty (@ninoto_zuheto) August 16, 2022

even Boman Irani in the movie Goal was more concerned about his football team than AIFF will ever be for our national team#indianfootball #FIFABan #BackTheBlue #AIFF pic.twitter.com/3EfyAnG30N — Nikitiki (@NikitaRoka) August 16, 2022



Meanwhile, the Centre has sought urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on AIFF suspension.

