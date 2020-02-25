FIFA ban former Uruguay football federation president Wilmar Valdez for 'breaching fiduciary duty'

Zurich: Former FIFA Council member Wilmar Valdez was banned from football for one year on Tuesday for breaking his duty of loyalty.

FIFA said its ethics committee judges also imposed a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,200) fine on Valdez, the former president of Uruguay’s football federation.

The case related to Valdez’s involvement in “various projects and tenders” by the Uruguayan federation.

Media reports of audio recordings from 2016 which linked Valdez to potential wrongdoing gave FIFA investigators evidence to open a case.

FIFA said “based on the content of the recordings, Mr Valdez had breached his fiduciary duty towards the (Uruguay football federation).”

Valdez briefly led CONMEBOL in fallout from a US investigation of corruption linked to FIFA that removed a generation of the continent’s football officials in 2015.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.