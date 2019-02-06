FIFA announces joint venture with hosts Qatar for planning and delivery of 2022 World Cup

Lausanne: The 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and global football chiefs FIFA announced on Tuesday a joint venture for planning and delivery in the run-up to the tournament.

Hassan al-Thawadi, head of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, explained that after nine years of work alone, FIFA's extensive tournament experience was now needed.

"The formation of this new joint venture comes at a strategically important time on Qatar's World Cup project," he said.

"As we shift our focus from delivering stadiums, training pitches and the transportation required for 2022, to fan and player experience and event operations," he explained.

Thawadi said Qatar was determined to "ensure that the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab world is one of the best ever".

Another member of the Qatar 2022 delivery team, Nasser al-Khater, said the joint venture's aim was to collectively develop the best possible operational plans for 2022.

"It is the work we do now which will ensure the experience we deliver is unlike anything previously witnessed at a tournament," he said.

