FIFA 20 Rankings: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominance atop rankings, Liverpool stars break into top-10

EA Sports took on the task of rescuing football fans around the world from the exasperating tedium of the international break on Tuesday, releasing a list of the top-100 players from the upcoming video-game FIFA 20, which is set to hit the markets on 27 September.
The top-10 is fairly predictable, with Lionel Messi coming out on top in his seemingly ceaseless battle with Cristiano Ronaldo for the number 1 spot in the game. The Argentine attacker had yet another excellent season in front of goal with Barcelona, earning him a rating of 94, one point higher than Ronaldo's 93. Coming in at a very respectable third is the series' long-time poster-boy Neymar Jr., who rather mysteriously sees his rating remain constant at 92, despite missing most of last season with a long-term injury. Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Luka Modric, keep hold of their top-10 rankings, while Liverpool boys Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk muscle their way in thanks to their Champions-League winning season.
Further down the list, the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs de Ligt and Aymeric Laporte broke into the top-100 for the first times in their career, while players like Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil failed to make the cut, with there being 24 new additions.
Here is a complete list of the top 100 players in FIFA 20 by ranking:
FIFA 20 Ratings: 100-91
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – 85
Saul (Atletico Madrid) – 85
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 85
Allan (Napoli) – 85
Rodri (Manchester City) – 85
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) – 85
Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) – 85
Kostas Manolas (Napoli) – 85
Koke (Atletico Madrid) – 85
FIFA 20 Ratings: 90-81
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 85
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 85
David Alaba (Bayern Munich) – 85
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – 85
Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) – 85
Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) – 85
Alex Sandro (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85
Fabinho (Liverpool) – 85
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85
FIFA 20 Ratings: 80-71
Axel Wiesel (Borussia Dortmund) – 85
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 85
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) – 85
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 85
James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) – 85
Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) – 85
Marcelo (Real Madrid) – 85
Dani Parejo (Valencia) – 86
Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86
Isco (Real Madrid) – 86
FIFA 20 Ratings: 70-61
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 86
Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 86
Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 86
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) – 86
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) – 86
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) – 86
Leandro Bonucci (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 86
Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86
FIFA 20 Ratings: 60-51
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 86
Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86
Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 86
Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 86
Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) – 87
Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 87
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87
FIFA 20 Ratings: 50-41
Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 87
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) – 87
Thiago (Bayern Munich) – 87
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 87
Toby Alderweield (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87
Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87
Fernandinho (Manchester City) – 87
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) – 87
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 87
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 87
FIFA 20 Ratings: 40-31
Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) – 88
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 88
Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 88
Diego Godin (Inter Milan) – 88
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88
David Silva (Manchester City) – 88
Ederson (Manchester City) – 88
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – 88
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 88
FIFA 20 Ratings: 30-21
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 88 – 88
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 88
Gerard Pique (Barcelona) – 88
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 89
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 88
David De Gea (Manchester United) – 88
Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – 89
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 89
FIFA 20 Ratings: 20-11
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – 89
Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 89
N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) – 89
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 89
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 89
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 89
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 89
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89
FIFA 20 Ratings: 10-1
Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 91
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91
Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – 92
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 93
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 94
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 17:55:51 IST