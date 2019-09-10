You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA 20 Rankings: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominance atop rankings, Liverpool stars break into top-10

Sports FP Sports Sep 10, 2019 17:55:51 IST

  • EA Sports rescued football fans from the exasperating tedium of the international break, releasing a list of the top-100 players from the upcoming FIFA 20.

  • The top-10 is fairly predictable, with Lionel Messi coming out on top in his seemingly ceaseless battle with Cristiano Ronaldo for the number 1 spot.

  • Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs de Ligt and Aymeric Laporte broke into the top-100 for the first time, while Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil fail to make the cut.

EA Sports took on the task of rescuing football fans around the world from the exasperating tedium of the international break on Tuesday, releasing a list of the top-100 players from the upcoming video-game FIFA 20, which is set to hit the markets on 27 September.

The top-10 is fairly predictable, with Lionel Messi coming out on top in his seemingly ceaseless battle with Cristiano Ronaldo for the number 1 spot in the game. The Argentine attacker had yet another excellent season in front of goal with Barcelona, earning him a rating of 94, one point higher than Ronaldo's 93. Coming in at a very respectable third is the series' long-time poster-boy Neymar Jr., who rather mysteriously sees his rating remain constant at 92, despite missing most of last season with a long-term injury. Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Luka Modric, keep hold of their top-10 rankings, while Liverpool boys Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk muscle their way in thanks to their Champions-League winning season.

FIFA 20 Rankings: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominance atop rankings, Liverpool stars break into top-10

The holy trinity of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar make up the top 3 yet again. AFP

Further down the list, the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs de Ligt and Aymeric Laporte broke into the top-100 for the first times in their career, while players like Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil failed to make the cut, with there being 24 new additions.

Here is a complete list of the top 100 players in FIFA 20 by ranking:

FIFA 20 Ratings: 100-91

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – 85

Saul (Atletico Madrid) – 85

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 85

Allan (Napoli) – 85

Rodri (Manchester City) – 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) – 85

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) – 85

Kostas Manolas (Napoli) – 85

Koke (Atletico Madrid) – 85

FIFA 20 Ratings: 90-81

Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 85

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 85

David Alaba (Bayern Munich) – 85

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – 85

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) – 85

Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) – 85

Alex Sandro (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

Fabinho (Liverpool) – 85

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

FIFA 20 Ratings: 80-71

Axel Wiesel (Borussia Dortmund) – 85

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 85

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) – 85

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 85

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) – 85

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) – 85

Marcelo (Real Madrid) – 85

Dani Parejo (Valencia) – 86

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Isco (Real Madrid) – 86

FIFA 20 Ratings: 70-61

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 86

Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 86

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 86

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) – 86

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) – 86

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) – 86

Leandro Bonucci (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 86

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

FIFA 20 Ratings: 60-51

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 86

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 86

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 86

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) – 87

Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 87

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87

FIFA 20 Ratings: 50-41

Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 87

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) – 87

Thiago (Bayern Munich) – 87

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 87

Toby Alderweield (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Fernandinho (Manchester City) – 87

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) – 87

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 87

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 87

FIFA 20 Ratings: 40-31

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) – 88

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 88

Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 88

Diego Godin (Inter Milan) – 88

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88

David Silva (Manchester City) – 88

Ederson (Manchester City) – 88

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – 88

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 88

FIFA 20 Ratings: 30-21

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 88 – 88

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 88

Gerard Pique (Barcelona) – 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 89

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 88

David De Gea (Manchester United) – 88

Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – 89

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 89

FIFA 20 Ratings: 20-11

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – 89

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 89

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) – 89

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 89

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 89

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 89

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 89

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89

FIFA 20 Ratings: 10-1

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 91

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – 92

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 93

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 94

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 17:55:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores