FIFA 20 Rankings: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo continue dominance atop rankings, Liverpool stars break into top-10

EA Sports took on the task of rescuing football fans around the world from the exasperating tedium of the international break on Tuesday, releasing a list of the top-100 players from the upcoming video-game FIFA 20, which is set to hit the markets on 27 September.

The top-10 is fairly predictable, with Lionel Messi coming out on top in his seemingly ceaseless battle with Cristiano Ronaldo for the number 1 spot in the game. The Argentine attacker had yet another excellent season in front of goal with Barcelona, earning him a rating of 94, one point higher than Ronaldo's 93. Coming in at a very respectable third is the series' long-time poster-boy Neymar Jr., who rather mysteriously sees his rating remain constant at 92, despite missing most of last season with a long-term injury. Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, as well as Luka Modric, keep hold of their top-10 rankings, while Liverpool boys Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk muscle their way in thanks to their Champions-League winning season.

Further down the list, the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Matthijs de Ligt and Aymeric Laporte broke into the top-100 for the first times in their career, while players like Gareth Bale and Mesut Ozil failed to make the cut, with there being 24 new additions.

Here is a complete list of the top 100 players in FIFA 20 by ranking:

FIFA 20 Ratings: 100-91

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – 85

Saul (Atletico Madrid) – 85

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) – 85

Allan (Napoli) – 85

Rodri (Manchester City) – 85

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) – 85

Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) – 85

Kostas Manolas (Napoli) – 85

Koke (Atletico Madrid) – 85

FIFA 20 Ratings: 90-81

Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 85

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 85

David Alaba (Bayern Munich) – 85

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – 85

Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta) – 85

Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) – 85

Alex Sandro (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

Fabinho (Liverpool) – 85

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 85

FIFA 20 Ratings: 80-71

Axel Wiesel (Borussia Dortmund) – 85

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) – 85

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) – 85

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 85

James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) – 85

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) – 85

Marcelo (Real Madrid) – 85

Dani Parejo (Valencia) – 86

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Isco (Real Madrid) – 86

FIFA 20 Ratings: 70-61

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 86

Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 86

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 86

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) – 86

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) – 86

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) – 86

Leandro Bonucci (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 86

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

FIFA 20 Ratings: 60-51

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 86

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 86

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 86

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – 86

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) – 87

Casemiro (Real Madrid) – 87

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) – 87

FIFA 20 Ratings: 50-41

Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 87

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) – 87

Thiago (Bayern Munich) – 87

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 87

Toby Alderweield (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 87

Fernandinho (Manchester City) – 87

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) – 87

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 87

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 87

FIFA 20 Ratings: 40-31

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) – 88

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 88

Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 88

Diego Godin (Inter Milan) – 88

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88

David Silva (Manchester City) – 88

Ederson (Manchester City) – 88

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) – 88

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – 88

FIFA 20 Ratings: 30-21

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) – 88

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 88 – 88

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 88

Gerard Pique (Barcelona) – 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 89

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 88

David De Gea (Manchester United) – 88

Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – 89

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) – 89

FIFA 20 Ratings: 20-11

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – 89

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 89

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) – 89

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 89

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 89

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 89

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 89

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89

FIFA 20 Ratings: 10-1

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 91

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91

Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – 92

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) – 93

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 94