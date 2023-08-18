Sports

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter semi-finals

R Praggnanandhaa, 18, has also virtually assured himself of a place at the Candidates tournament next year.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 18, 2023 11:09:16 IST
Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter semi-finals

R Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in their sudden death game at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku. Image: Twitter/ChessBaseIndia

R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious over compatriot and friend Arjun Erigaisi to win the sudden death tie-break at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The win took the 18-year-old into the semi-final stage of the tournament where he will face Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa is the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to reach the semi-finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup. No other Indian had made it to this stage since the legendary Indian grandmaster had won the first two editions of the tournament in 2000 and 2002.

Related Articles

FIDE

FIDE Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi stuns Ian Nepomniachtchi to reach quarter-finals

FIDE

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa defeats Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 via sudden death to enter semi-finals

By qualifying for the last-four he has also virtually assured himself of a place at next year’s Candidates tournament. With Magnus Carlsen ruling out the possibility of playing at the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa comes in as the best-three from the World Cup.

“Happy,” said Praggnanandhaa after progressing. “I don’t think it was easy at all…. we were just fighting and not playing well with white. Maybe it’s hard to find ideas with white. For me at least. Arjun is strong with both colours, especially with black.

“I was just trying to calm down and play my best. Was not thinking of Candidates but was concentrating only on the games. To lose 30 seconds without doing anything was upsetting but I managed to recover.”

Praggnanandhaa and Erigaisi had won their respective classical games forcing a decisive tie-breaker. The dramatic showdown saw player with black pieces win all games until Praggnanandhaa topped with whites in the ninth game to win by a 5-4 margin.

The second semi-final will feature top seed Magnus Carlsen against local favourite Nijat Abasov. The Azerbaijan player had beaten Vidit Gujrathi in the quarter-final.

Published on: August 18, 2023 10:57:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gukesh to face Carlsen in chess World Cup quarterfinals; Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi set up all-Indian clash
Sports

Gukesh to face Carlsen in chess World Cup quarterfinals; Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi set up all-Indian clash

D Gukesh defeated China’s Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa stuns second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura to reach last 16; D Gukesh also qualifies
Sports

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa stuns second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura to reach last 16; D Gukesh also qualifies

After the two classical games ended in draws, Praggnanandhaa stunned the American GM in the tie-break games today.

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi bow out, Praggnanandhaa forces tie-breaker
Sports

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi bow out, Praggnanandhaa forces tie-breaker

Of the four Indians in the quarter-finals of the Chess World Cup, only two remain: Arjun Erigaisi and R Pragganandhaa - who will play a tie-breaker.