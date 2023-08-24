Sports

FIDE Chess World Cup: 'Chin up, champion', Praggnanandhaa receives praise despite going down to Magnus Carlsen

Despite the defeat to Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa won hearts from his fans and avid followers. Here’s how some of them reacted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 24, 2023 18:09:28 IST
FIDE Chess World Cup: 'Chin up, champion', Praggnanandhaa receives praise despite going down to Magnus Carlsen

Carlsen beat Praggnanandhaa with a 1.5-0.5 scoreline to win the World Cup title, that was the only trophy eluding him in his celebrated chess career. Image: X / @FIDE_chess

Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting to Magnus Carlsen in the tie-break round of the FIDE Chess World Cup final in Baku on Thursday.

Carlsen beat Praggnanandhaa with a 1.5-0.5 scoreline to win the World Cup title, that was the only trophy eluding him in his celebrated chess career.

The tie-breaks were held on Thursday after the two classical games of the final on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws.

Related Articles

FIDE

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting to Magnus Carlsen in the final

FIDE

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen play out another draw in final, tie-breaks to determine champion

The 18-year-old Pragg had earlier beaten World No 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals. The youngster had become only the second Indian, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup.

Despite the defeat to Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa won hearts from his fans and avid followers. Here’s how some of them reacted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter:

Published on: August 24, 2023 18:09:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Garry Kasparov hails R Praggnanandhaa's mother for her 'special kind of support'
Sports

Garry Kasparov hails R Praggnanandhaa's mother for her 'special kind of support'

The Indian chess sensation secured a 3.5-2.5 victory over his American counterpart in a tiebreak, and will now take on World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen in the championship match.

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter semi-finals
Sports

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to enter semi-finals

R Praggnanandhaa, 18, has also virtually assured himself of a place at the Candidates tournament next year.

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa shocks Fabiano Caruana, to meet Magnus Carlsen in final
Sports

FIDE Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa shocks Fabiano Caruana, to meet Magnus Carlsen in final

R Praggnanandhaa beat Fabiano Caruana in the tie-breaker of the FIDE Chess World Cup semi-finals to progress to the title clash.