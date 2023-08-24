FIDE Chess World Cup: 'Chin up, champion', Praggnanandhaa receives praise despite going down to Magnus Carlsen
Despite the defeat to Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa won hearts from his fans and avid followers. Here’s how some of them reacted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting to Magnus Carlsen in the tie-break round of the FIDE Chess World Cup final in Baku on Thursday.
Carlsen beat Praggnanandhaa with a 1.5-0.5 scoreline to win the World Cup title, that was the only trophy eluding him in his celebrated chess career.
The tie-breaks were held on Thursday after the two classical games of the final on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws.
The 18-year-old Pragg had earlier beaten World No 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals. The youngster had become only the second Indian, after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup.
Praggnanandhaa can come back with a candidates spot and a truly wonderful result.@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023
— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 24, 2023
We are proud of you #Praggnanandhaa Keeping Rocking @rpragchess 🇮🇳♟️
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 24, 2023
Chin up, Champion! ❤️🇮🇳
You've brought immense pride to the entire nation at the #FIDEWorldCup2023 🙌#AavaDe | #Praggnanandhaa pic.twitter.com/bcivZe9yt0
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) August 24, 2023
Tough battle till the end!#Praggnanandhaa ‘s remarkable journey in the FIDE World Cup concludes with a runner-up finish, as Carlsen claims victory in the tie-breaker.
Your determination and skill have inspired us all, Praggnanandhaa. Hard luck, champ! 🥈🙌 #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uHMG4vVr0u
— Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) August 24, 2023
You will remain our Champion 🏆
You tried your best 👌
All the best for your future, our Champion 😃
India 🇮🇳 is proud of You 👏 #Praggnanandhaa #Pragg pic.twitter.com/cVE4isBfrY
— Shubham 🇮🇳🚩 (@DhoniKaFan07) August 24, 2023
Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🥈
Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! 👏
On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver… pic.twitter.com/zJh9wQv5pS
— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023
APPRECIATION post for little grandmaster who made India🇮🇳 proud at this age.
Better luck next time Praggnanandhaa!
||#FIDEWorldCupFinal |#ChessWorldCup |#Praggnanandhaa | #MagnusCarlsen|| pic.twitter.com/sDq0aziRQz
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 24, 2023
Extremely praiseworthy run from @rpragchess and so much to be proud of at this age. #ChessWorldCup
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2023
Next Move: Roar Back Stronger! 💪🏻#WhistlePodu #ChessWorldCup 🦁💛@rpragchess pic.twitter.com/CmsAolDXNh
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 24, 2023
