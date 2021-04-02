Fewer than half of Americans 'OK' to attend live sports events owing to COVID-19: Poll
Among US regions, the most comfortable attending a sports event were people in the Midwest at 47% with those in the South and West at 42% and those in the Northeast at 34%.
Washington: Only 42% of Americans say they are comfortable attending a live ticketed sporting event given COVID-19 risks, according to a poll by the Washington Post and University of Maryland released on Wednesday.
The online poll of 1,500 US adults taken from 12-18 March found 40% of Americans were not comfortable attending a sports event and 18% were unsure, with conditions making a major difference.
Only 22% were comfortable with attending a sports event where masks were not required compared to 64% who were comfortable with masks mandatory.
There were 66% of people who were comfortable attending an outdoor sports event such as Major League Baseball, which launches its 2021 campaign on Thursday, with only 32% comfortable attending an indoor sports event such as basketball.
The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points.
The poll found 63% of Americans said it was a large to moderate risk to attend a sporting event, 26% calling it a large risk.
There was a 69% comfort rate in attending events with a 20% capacity limit for spectators, but that fell to 50% when venue capacity for spectators was at 50%.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, there was a 64% comfort rate for those who received the vaccine while that grew to 69% when all attendees had received the vaccine.
Percentages were 56% when attendees were screened for fever or had tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 54% when regional COVID-19 cases were low.
Among those in the Midwest, two of three would be comfortable attending an outdoor sports event but only one in three would be so at an indoor event.
