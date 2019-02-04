Ferrari hire former Formula One drivers Pascal Wehrlein, Brendon Hartley to help develop 2019 car in simulator

London: Ferrari have hired ex-Formula One drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Brendon Hartley to help develop their 2019 race car in the simulator.

The pair were among four simulator drivers named on Monday to work at the Italian team’s Maranello factory in support of racers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Wehrlein, who last year ended ties with Mercedes, drove for now-defunct Manor and Sauber in Formula One in 2016 and 2017 and the German is now racing for the Mahindra team in the all-electric Formula E series.

New Zealander Hartley, a two-times world endurance champion who won the Le Mans 24 Hours with Porsche in 2017, competed for Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso last year.

Italians Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon were the other two drivers appointed.

“Our team has taken on four undoubtedly talented drivers, who possess innate feeling, with a strong understanding of race cars and tracks,” said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.

