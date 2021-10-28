At the end of an energy-sapping marathon contest, Vaidehi won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 for her passage into the last four stage at the DLTA facility.

Second seed Vaidehi Chaudhari was put through the wringer by Akanksha Nitture in the quarter-finals of the Fenesta Open tennis championship on Thursday. At the end of an energy-sapping marathon contest, Vaidehi won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 for her passage into the last four stage at the DLTA facility.

By far, the seedings have held well in the women's draw. It was in the fitness of the championship there was one match where both the players teased, tormented and tested each other. In the end, Vaidehi showed better skills and fitness to pull through.

“It was a tough day today for me, I have played against her twice. This was a great match which was a tough one. I played good and pulled through," said Vaidehi.

Top seed Zeel Desai, woman in form Sharmada Balu and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi completed the semi-final line-up.

Zeel Desai beat Rashmikaa Shrivalli Bhamidpaty, the fifth seed 7-6 (4), 6-1.

“It was a good game. In the first set, (Rashmikaa) was playing really a big game. Her serve and forehands were strong, so sometimes I had to play defensive and win the points with a defensive approach. Overall, I am happy and looking forward to Friday's match," said Zeel.

In another quarter-final, Samhitha Sai Chamarthi, the fourth seed, was too good against Vanshita Pathania and won 6-4, 6-0. “It was really great, I was down 0-4 and she played tremendous tennis in the first set. After that, I took 12 games in a row to beat her. I appreciate the way she played today and I also played really aggressive after that," said Samhitha.

Qualifier Sharmada Balu continued her fairytale run through the second week for a straight-sets win against Reshma Maruri. “I feel really good. I think I played some good tennis today and I’m happy to be playing the semi- finals. I am looking forward to the match tomorrow," said Sharmada.

In the men's section, Nikki K Poonacha, the top seed, cruised past Prithvi Sekhar 6-4, 6-2. In other matces, Nitin Kumar Sinha, the third seed, beat Prajwal SD Dev 6-4, 6-4; Paras Dahiya shut out Rishi Reddy 7-6(6),6-3 and Digvijay Pratap Singh outslugged Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

“It was a pretty tough match. I lost to Siddharth in the last few matches so I knew this one was going to be a tough fight. I just had to believe in myself and give it my shot and wait for the opportunities," said Digvijay Pratap Singh after his marathon effort.

Speaking on his progress, Nikki, the top seed said: "The first set was little bit tight like yesterday but successfully pulled through. In the second set, I was feeling confident and was going for my shots. I hope to do the same in the semi-finals."

Results

Mens Singles Quarter Final Results

Nikki K Poonacha (seeded 1) bt Prithvi Sekhar (seeded 6) 6-4,6-2; Nitin Kumar Sinha (seeded 3) bt Prajwal S D Dev (seeded 8) 6-4, 6-4; Paras Dahiya (seeded 4) bt Rishi Reddy 7-6(6), 6-3; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3

Womens Singles Quarter Final Results

Vaidehi Chaudhari (seeded 2) bt Akanksha Nitture 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Sharmada Balu bt Reshma Maruri 6-0,6-3; Zeel Desai (seeded 1) bt Rashmikaa Shrivalli Bhamidpaty (seeded 5) 7-6 (4), 6-1; Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (seeded 4) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-4, 6-0