Fellaini does what Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar can't

Abhijit: It’s hard to not feel for Japan after yesterday’s match, but the win for Belgium is an absolute bonkers news for any football fan. Belgium will now face Brazil in the quarter-finals which is going to be a game for the ages. Although Japan would have made for a wonderful underdog story, the plot of a clash between two heavyweight teams is something I wouldn’t have wanted the Japanese to spoil.

And who else to thank than the eternally maligned Fellaini. He isn’t your Ronaldo or Messi or Neymar, but there is not one player who can do things Fellaini does. One of the easiest scapegoats around, Fellaini is one foul or elbow from becoming a meme again, but without him, Belgium would have been at home by now. Players like Fellaini and teams like Japan certainly add to the magic of the World Cup. What a game it was!