Beaten in the last-four by compatriot Denis Shapovalov, the 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime leapfrogs Italian Jannik Sinner into 10th spot.

Paris: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime made his top 10 debut in ATP rankings released Monday after reaching the semi-finals in Stockholm.

Shapovalov, 22, climbed four places to 14th while American Tommy Paul, whose victory in Stockholm was his first on the ATP circuit, went from 52nd to 43rd.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is guaranteed to finish the year top of the rankings. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second with German Alexander Zverev third.

ATP rankings as of 15 November

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10940 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7640

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6540

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6540

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4950

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4875

7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4568

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3760

9. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3706

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3308 (+1)

11. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3150 (-1)

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2945

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2625

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2475 (+4)

15. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 2425 (-1)

16. Roger Federer (SUI) 2385

17. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2370 (-2)

18. Christian Garin (CHI) 2353 (-1)

19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2260

20. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2230