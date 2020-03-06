Fed Cup: Rutuja Bhosale, Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina pair keep India's playoffs hopes alive with win over South Korea

Dubai: Rutuja Bhosale's win in the opening singles proved crucial as India beat Korea 2-1 to stay alive in the race for the playoffs in the Fed Cup, on Thursday.

Rutuja edged out higher-ranked Su Jeong Jang 7-5 6-4 in the opening singles, to put India ahead 1-0 in the tie.

In-form Ankita was expected to seal the match but the gritty Indian lost the second singles rather tamely 4-6, 0-6, to Na-Lae Han.

With the tie locked 1-1, India's most successful woman player Sania Mirza got to play her first match of the competition after four years.

Sania and Ankita joined forces to prevail over Na-Ri Kim and Han 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 39 minutes to clinch the tie for India.

The victory means that India have now moved to second place in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I behind China, who are unbeaten in the tournament.

The top two teams will qualify for the playoffs.

A big test awaits India on Friday when they clash with Chinese Taipei. A victory against them will more or less ensure India's passage into the playoffs, to be held next month.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.