FC Pune City strengthens team's front line by signing India striker Robin Singh for ISL 2018-19 season

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 16:58:08 IST

Pune: India striker Robin Singh was on Monday signed by Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City to strengthen the team's front line for the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old striker, who plied his trade for ATK in the last season, will now don the FC Pune City kit reuniting with his former Delhi Dynamos teammate Marcelinho.

Robin Singh dons the FC Pune City kit. Image credit: Press Release

Speaking on the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, Robin is a proven performer with a wealth of experience in top flight football. His dominating aerial prowess and robust presence upfront will add more power to our frontline.

Robin, a Tata Football Academy product, made his senior team debut with Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2010.

Making consistent progress, the striker plied his trade for clubs like Bengaluru FC (2013-15), Delhi Dynamos (2015-16), FC Goa (2016-17) and ATK (2017-18). Since making his India debut in 2012, Robin has made 30 appearances for the national team.

"The squad is very talented with a great balance of youth and experience with the whole club having a winning mentality wanting to achieve more everyday on and off the pitch," Robin said in a statement.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 16:58 PM

