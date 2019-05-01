FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas hospitalised after suffering heart attack during training session, is in stable condition

FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack during a training session at the club's training ground.

"Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training centre in Olival," Porto said in a statement. "The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital."

"Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved."

Porto, who are second in the Portuguese league behind rivals Benfica, are scheduled to play Aves on Saturday.

Casillas captained Spain to the 2010 FIFA World Cup title as well as two European titles. With boyhood club Real Madrid, Casillas won five LaLiga titles, three Champions League titles and won the Copa Del Rey twice.

He left Madrid at the end of the 2014-15 season and joined Porto on a two-year deal. Porto won the league title in 2017-18 and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season only to be beaten by Liverpool.

