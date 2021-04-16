FC Goa vs Al Wahda AFC Champions League Live Streaming: When and where to watch

All you need to know about AFC Champions League Group E match between FC Goa and Al Wahda

FC Goa are all set to take on Al Wahda in their second AFC Champions League encounter on Saturday, just days after impressing during a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture against Al Rayyan.

The Gaurs put on a dogged display against one of the best sides in Qatar and will need more of that grit and determination as they welcome the visit of Emirati side Al Wahda.

The individual displays of players such as Glan Martins, Ivan Gonzalez and Dheeraj Singh were especially encouraging, and early signs suggest that this team is more than ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“It is necessary to work as a team”, said head coach Juan Ferrando in his pre-match press conference as he discussed his side’s progression in recent months.

Despite the praise for a strong defensive performance against Al Rayyan, Coach Ferrando insists there are areas Goa need to strengthen if they want to go further in the competition.

“We need to improve in attack and our focus is always on the next game. We cannot think of the Al Rayyan game anymore,” he said.

“I know the Coach and the attacking style of Al Wahda and they are a very dangerous team. We need to control them in many areas of the pitch to stop them and we will also try to keep the ball as much as possible.”

Al Wahda enter the game with something to prove after being beaten 1-0 by Persepolis FC in their opening outing in the AFC Champions League.

The team is coached by former Ajax head coach Henk ten Cate, who has held several high profile positions in Europe, including stints at Chelsea and FC Barcelona in the past.

Here's all you need to know about FC Goa's match against Al Wahda:

When is the AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahda?

The AFC Champions League between FC Goa and Al Wahda will take place on 17 April, 2021.

Where will the AFC Champions League match between FC Goo and Al Wahda be played?

The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita