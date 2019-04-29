Fast-rising Sathiyan Gnanasekaran reaches World No 24 rank in ITTF charts to become first Indian to break into top-25

India's G Sathiyan on Monday scaled new heights in his rapidly rising career by becoming the first Indian to break into the top-25 of world rankings.

Sathiyan rose four spots to be 24th in the latest ITTF rankings, following his impressive sixth place finish in the Asia Cup in Yokohama earlier this month. Last week, he was the sole Indian to reach the round of 32 in the World Championships in Hungary.

"Really happy with way I am playing and I feel I am moving in the direction to reaching the top-15 by the end of 2019. Also, I can't thank my coach (S Raman) enough for his support and guidance," the engineer-turned-table tennis professional told PTI.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, who lost in the round of 64 in Hungary, dropped nine places to be in 46th position.

India's number one female player, Manika Batra, slipped three spots to be 59th, following her round of 64 loss in the World Championships.

