Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 9 tips: Sadio Mane is front-runner for captain's armband, Tammy Abraham could produce massive returns

Football fans, it’s time to rejoice again! Yet another international break is done and dusted, and the Premier League returns with more intensity than ever.

Ukraine, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Spain and Russia all booked their berths for the UEFA Euro 2020 next year, but the focus is quickly back on the Premier League.

And with it, it’s once again time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to make the right calls, ahead of the 4 pm IST Gameweek 9 deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 8, in fact, witnessed the lowest average score of 36, with Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah among the flops for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Liverpool travel to struggling Manchester United, Manchester City visit Crystal Palace and many more games await Gameweek 9.

Let’s take a look at a couple of contests which could potentially get you high FPL points:

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Believe it or not, high-flying Liverpool are yet to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash since 2009.

Not only will Jurgen Klopp’s side look to break the jinx, but also notch up a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win.

United, who are just two points away from the relegation zone, have endured a tough season so far, and to make it even tougher, goalkeeper David de Gea and midfielder Paul Pogba have been ruled out of the big clash due to injuries.

Invest at your own risk for defensive United options ahead of a huge clash like this, but Victor Lindelof is set to return to the starting line-up after playing the full 90 minutes for Sweden in their Euro qualifiers clash against Spain.

Marcus Rashford will undoubtedly be the go-to man in the front line for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side, given the absence of injured Anthony Martial. Mason Greenwood will be expected to join him up front.

Meanwhile, in a huge boost for Liverpool, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to training and looks set to make his comeback. The Brazillian suffered a calf injury in the Reds’ opening day victory against Norwich City and has not featured for the club since.

In another update, defender Joel Matip recently signed a long-term contract extension with the Reds and is set to return for the trip to Manchester after missing out on the last two games due to injury.

Needless to say, a lot of FPL points will be in store when the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane line-up for the crunch contest.

However, here’s an interesting fact — The only goal from the trio in the last 16 games against United has come from Mane when the Reds downed United 3-1 at Anfield. So, the big question is — Will you be backing the trio for the clash?

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Arsenal, currently in third place, are relishing their stay in the top four and couldn't have asked for better timing for this fixture to take place.

This could be a game with a clean sheet on offer for the Gunners, and Bernd Leno seems like a must-have choice.

In their forward line-up, Alexandre Lacazette has returned to training, but his condition will be assessed once more before the game on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look set to return to form after registering just two points in a disappointing Gameweek 8.

Dani Ceballos is set to spice up the midfield, although his notable contribution has been in Gameweek 2 against Burnley when he registered a couple of assists.

Top picks

Tammy Abraham (£7.7m)

Currently leading the ‘Golden Boot race with Sergio Aguero, Abraham was one of the scorers in Chelsea’s win against Southampton just before the international break.

In fact, he even registered 40 FPL points between Gameweeks 3 and 5, and it comes as a no-brainer to back him ahead of the game against Newcastle United.

Heung Min Son (9.8)

Tottenham Hotspur might be enduring a below-par run of form, but if you are looking for a cheaper option other than Harry Kane (10.9), it is none other than Heung Min Son.

Both of Son’s goals have come in the thrashing against Crystal Palace so far. He also registered an assist in the very next game against Leicester, which Spurs eventually lost.

With a game against Watford, who are among the worst defensive sides in the league this season, it is harder to look beyond the South Korean forward as he looks to cause damage.

Risky business

Alexandre Lacazette

The Frenchman has missed Arsenal’s last four Premier League fixtures, and a final call will only be made before the clash against Sheffield United on Monday.

Although he looks set to return to action, he may not be given the full 90 minutes considering there is Europa League action in the forthcoming week.

Marcus Rashford

Scoring goals are a problem for Manchester United, and their worst nightmare could yet come on Sunday when they face the Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Despite being United’s top FPL points scorer, Rashford has failed to find the net since gameweek 5 when the Red Devils just edged Leicester City 1-0.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Sadio Mane

Liverpool face an underwhelming Manchester United side, and believe it or not, Mane has been the lone scorer among him, Salah and Firmino in the last 16 games against United.

More goals could be expected from the trio, particularly Mane, who is known to have produced some astonishing finishes.

