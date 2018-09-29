Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 7 tips: Make Sergio Aguero captain, pick City players with care and trust Arsenal forwards

Gameweek 6 came as a welcome relief for many Fantasy Premier League owners. It was a high-scoring week with an average of 52 points. The rise in scores was largely down to the traditional big guns firing. Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane all got onto the scoresheet. In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have a large ownership, exceeded expectations.

The coming week features a big-six clash with Chelsea hosting Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. It's bad news if you have too many defenders from these teams as it is unlikely that either side will keep a clean sheet. On the flip side, owners of Eden Hazard, Salah and Sadio Mane could be in for a fruitful evening. Benching the attack-minded players might be bad idea if you are considering it, but it's advisable that you keep defenders from Chelsea and Liverpool away from your team unless you own Marcos Alonso or Andy Robertson.

Manchester City have the easiest game among the top six. They face Brighton at home and that automatically puts owners of Sergio Aguero on alert. The Argentine will be a very popular choice for captaincy owing to his fine form and stellar record in such games.

However, if you plan to pack your team with Manchester City players, there's a word of caution. Pep Guardiola has an excellent knack of surprising you with his team selection. The riches of attacking talent at his disposal means the Spaniard has the option to rotate. He uses it quite often and with a Champions League fixture to follow, expect few surprises in the City line-up yet again. Barring Raheem Sterling, it is very difficult to predict who will start for the champions in attack.

Moving to north London, things are looking rosy again for the Gunners after the tough start to their Premier League season. The Gunners are on a four-game winning streak in the league and have been scoring a truckload of goals. The combination of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has worked wonders for Unai Emery and FPL owners must no longer ignore the pair and try and have at least one of the two forwards in their side. Watford are the visitors to the Emirates this weekend but despite their fast start to the season, The Hornets have kept just one clean sheet. So expect Arsenal to score a few past Watford on Saturday afternoon. Aaron Ramsey may not be a Arsenal player for too long, but his two assists last week must make him a decent option for FPL owners at a price of £7.4m.

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways last weekend despite being given a scare by Watford, but a trip to Huddersfield shouldn't be too awkward for Mauricio Pochettino's men. The likes of Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son or Lucas Moura could well be among the points. Spurs are a good team to bank on this weekend and their players are likely to return with a good score.

Bournemouth's 4-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend should affect both teams. Crystal Palace may find some joy at the Vitality Stadium as The Cherries recover from last week's hammering. Burnley, who were known for their stringent defending last season, may kick on from here to get their season back on track. Getting Burnley defenders back in your squad might not be such a bad idea.

Bargain buys and top picks

Raul Jimenez: The Wolves forward has picked up form over the last few weeks. With a favourable run of fixtures ahead of them, Jimenez could be the man you get into your team. At £5.5m, he could be the ultimate bargain purchase that could allow you to fit other big guns in your side.

Danny Ings: The loanee from Liverpool has been in fine form. With three goals already under his belt, he could be set for a big season. Wolves are a tough nut to crack this season, but Ings has the scoring prowess to continue his good run. At a price of £5.7m, the Southampton forward could be a very good purchase.

Charlie Taylor: Burnley kept their first clean sheet since the opening day last week. With two kind fixtures on the horizon, it is a good time to bring in some Clarets defenders. While James Tarkowski is the most popular choice, Burnley's Charlie Taylor could prove to be of great value coming at a price of just £4.4m.

Jamie Vardy: The Leicester man got back among the goals last weekend. A trip to Newcastle is never easy, but Vardy usually scores his goals in heaps. Having got the taste of scoring last week, Vardy could be a about to flourish. At £8.9m, he isn't very expensive either.

Ilkay Gundogan: The Manchester City midfielder has a good scoring rate. The problem with him is that he doesn't start enough. But the German midfielder is slowly cementing his place in Pep Guardiola's XI. He has a knack of scoring goals and at £5.6m, he could be an excellent purchase.