Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 6 tips: Sergio Aguero is best bet for captain's armband; Teemu Pukki faces easy run of fixtures

Last week didn't go too well, did it? To be fair, no one expected a depleted Norwich side to score three goals against the defending champions, so if you loaded up on City players on the urgent insistence of others, including yours truly, you have my condolences. In the time since last week, European football has returned, and with seven Premier League clubs currently participating — namely Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves — it's bound to give FPL managers a few problems over the next few weeks. Here's everything you need to whip your team into shape ahead of Game Week 6 of Fantasy Premier League:

Spurs face the Foxes

Tottenham arguably had the best result of the last round, decimating Crystal Palace 4-0 and looking good doing it. There was a bit of a slip up in mid-week though, where they drew 2-2 against Olympiakos in a game that they were leading 2-0 and should have won easily. The draw prompted Tottenham manager to say that his players did not 'respect his plan,' a statement that was seconded by Harry Kane (£11.0m). Having been chastised by their manager so publicly, Spurs' squad will be looking to make a statement of intent when they travel to Leicester on Saturday, and Kane could be one of the players that might stand out.

Kane has had a sub-par season so far, by his own lofty standards. The English striker has scored a couple of goals here and there, but he has struggled to impose himself on matches. Song Heung-min, on the other hand, has looked far more impressive, and he might be a more economical option. Erik Lamela (£6.1m), who has gotten a lot more game time than he normally would have, thanks to Dele Alli's glacial return to full fitness, can also be called upon in midfield after missing out on the midweek game.

In defence, Serge Aurier (£4.9m) is an absolute bargain, and As always, Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) remains a good bet between the sticks. You might want to bring on board just one defensive player from Spurs, however, seeing as Leicester are no slouches when it comes to playing attacking football. The ever-underrated duo of Jamie Vardy (£8.9m) and James Maddison (£7.1m) are always likely to bag good returns, but with a tough away fixture against Liverpool fast approaching, maybe press pause on those transfers for a couple of weeks?

The Hammers host the Red Devils

Manchester United have been wildly inconsistent in the first few weeks of this season. The Red Devils began the season with an absolute mauling, tearing apart Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Old Trafford in a dominant 4-0 win. Since then, however, they have drawn 1-1 away at Wolves and Southampton, lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace and just about squirmed past Leicester City thanks to a solitary Marcus Rashford goal. West Ham, on the other hand, have been fairly impressive, barring the one 5-0 drubbing they were handed by Manchester City on opening day. The Hammers beat Watford 3-1 and Norwich 2-0, and have also salvaged two away draws against Aston Villa and Brighton, so they'll head into this match with a degree of confidence.

The towering French centre-forward Sebastien Haller (£7.5m) could one of the standout stars for West Ham against a circumspect Manchester United defence, having already scored thrice since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt. Brazilian Felipe Anderson (£6.9m), on the other hand, looks a far cry from the player he was last season, but with the amount of quality at his disposal, it's surely only a matter of time before things start looking up for him. As for United, seeing as both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been ruled out, and Daniel James is unlikely to play, Marcus Rashford (£8.0m) is one of the few decent options still available.

Top picks for GW 6:

Sergio Aguero (£12.1m): Along with City's lack of options in defence, last week's defeat against Norwich also showed that FPL bosses would do well to be wary of Pep Guardiola's unforgiving rotation policy. Despite doing well in the games leading up to the loss, Kevin de Bruyne began the match on the bench, and many have feared that Aguero could be next. This weekend though, it seems unlikely that the Argentine striker will be rested, seeing as he played no part in City’s Champions League fixture. Up against a sloppy Watford defence that has already conceded 10 goals, expect him to bag a goal or two.

Son Heung-min (£9.6m): Son Heung-min has had a slow start to the season, but the South Korean attacker has managed to get a hold of his scoring boots in recent matches, banging in a brace against Crystal Palace in his last outing. While his price tag is a bit steep, he is a cheaper alternative to teammate Kane, and has cemented his place in the Spurs starting XI.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m): Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is doing his job, which is more than can be said for most Arsenal players at the moment. The Gabonese forward has scored five times in the league this season, including a brace against Watford on the weekend, and he also got on the scoresheet in Arsenal's midweek visit to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Teemu Pukki (£7.1m): Where do you even begin with this man? Teemu Pukki has been tearing it up in the Premier League, and he does not look like he's going to stop anytime soon, not by a long shot. Daniel Farke's Norwich will hope to build on their incredible win against Manchester City with an away victory at Burnley, and expect Pukki to be in the thick of it.

Risky business:

Callum Wilson (£7.8m): Callum Wilson is back with a bang! The English striker has scored thrice in his last two games, and could add a couple more to his tally in his next two matches, which are against Southampton and West Ham United. If it weren't for the existence of a certain Teemu Pukki, Wilson would probably be the top pick for striker from outside the big six, seeing as he also gets a fair number of assists.

Richarlison (£8.0m): For most FPL managers, the mere mention of Richarlison summons up a sense of frustration. The Brazilian winger has been one of the most difficult-to-use differential options since his arrival in England. Just when you think he's starting to do well, his form takes a nosedive and his returns go straight out the window. This time around, however, he could actually put together a decent run, with Everton's match against Sheffield United on the weekend followed by trips to Brighton and Burnley, along with a home fixture against West Ham. Oh, and one match against Manchester City. But with City's defensive issues, it isn't inconceivable for him to bag a goal against them.

Christian Atsu (£5.4m): Christian Atsu has been absolutely immense for Newcastle in the last few weeks, and has been responsible for much of their creative output. He has a couple of assists to show for it, with one coming in Newcastle's impressive win over Tottenham Hotspur. At that price, there's not much to lose, and he could free up funds elsewhere in your side.

O Captain, my Captain!

Last week, the choice for captaincy was a bit difficult, but this time around, it's clear as day. Go for Aguero. The Argentine striker is a lean, mean, frosted-tips sporting scoring machine, and he's the perfect man to spearhead Manchester City's return to regularly scheduled programming.