Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 34 tips: Make Tottenham's Harry Kane triple captain, use wild card or free hits

Unpredictability reigned supreme in Gameweek 33 as the ‘Welbeast’ Danny Welbeck capped a stunning return to Arsenal colours with a winner, bagging 16 points. Paul Pogba scored two goals of his own, giving Pog owners 14 points amidst a glorious derby win for Manchester United.

Double gameweeks for United, Spurs, Chelsea

Gameweek 34 has 14 games, but let’s not get greedy, shall we? Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are the usual suspects but with Leicester and Brighton, selection is easier said than done.

United face West Brom at home and Bournemouth away, so David de Gea should be a sure-fire bet against two opponents who they would like to shut out, unless Chris Smalling pulls one of his ‘drunk uncle at a children’s party’ tricks. Romelu Lukaku is in the form of his life, and barring Harry Kane claiming the Belgian’s goals, is a good bet to have.

Kane, of course, is desperate for that Golden Boot, as displayed by his innocence in an appeal to re-claim a goal last weekend, giving goal-poaching a whole new dimension. Christian Eriksen remains the Premier League’s most under-appreciated player and either he or Ben Davies make for fine additions to your team.

Chelsea fans have a problem. They can’t catch Spurs, 10 points ahead of them in the last Champions League spot, and the only danger they are in, is being caught by one of the division’s lesser lights (yes, Arsenal, that’s you). Antonio Conte looks like he’s in a hurry to go back to Italy to eat his cannoli and pick Willian if you must, no one else.

Use your wildcards/ free hits at your discretion

No point saving those up any more, folks. If you’re in a tight race with Timmy next door to see who finishes seventh in the gully league, we suggest you use those right here and now.

Wildcards of course, will alter your team permanently while free hits have a more ephemeral effect on your team, returning the line-up to it’s original pre-gameweek state the week after. Gameweek 37, according to latest fixture lists, also has a slated 16 games, so if you have only one of those, you may pick and choose your battle.

Of course, by GW 37, Timmy might have actually won the race, so choose with cautionary haste as well or risk being made fun of by the neighbour boy.

Give Leicester and Brighton a thought

The Foxes have a wily forward in Jamie Vardy, and he can’t stop scoring at the moment. The second highest-scoring Englishman in the league this season, Vardy is the fourth-highest in the division in fact.

More importantly, Ben Chillwell makes good business sense in defence, coming up against notorious non-scorers Burnley away and Southampton at home. 17 points in his last three games, you don’t want to miss out when Chillwell goes all Breaking Benjamin.

Five goals and eight assists, it’s safe to say that 29-goal Brighton have been ruled by Pascal’s law this season. A better bargain buy than shopping for shoes at Maxx Fashion, the seagulls have made a Gross profit on their German midfielder. So can you.

Triple cap’n ‘Arry

Yes, Harry is a greedy boy, which is exactly why you need to triple captain the Englishman. Up against a disconsolate Manchester City at White Hart Lane, Kane will use whatever means necessary to pip Mo’ Salah to the golden boot.

Salah has a five-goal lead on Kane, yet in a week where he faces Brighton as well, Kane will do everything to ensure that he has the last Pharoah dance and not the Egyptian.

Lukaku is a good bet as is Alexis Sanchez. A useful player not just on the piano, Sanchez played like a man possessed after half-time, as though Jose Mourinho had threatened to let Atom and Humber stay with Paul Pogba for a week. He had a hand in all three goals, and with the entire Chile squad watching the World Cup on TV, let’s face it, Sanchez might as well try and score a few ahead of a pretty quiet summer.

Son-Heung Min remains Mauricio Pochettino’s second favourite South Korean (after Psy of course) and he may start his man in both their games. Watch out for Dele Alli as well. The Englishman’s haul of 13 assists and as long as he’s not snapping at opposition ankles or diving around, can make for a useful captain on the FPL pitch.