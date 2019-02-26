Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 28 tips: Negotiating midweek rotations and injuries; misfiring Mohamed Salah the captain?

Gameweek 27 saw a depleted fixture list which came with its own set of problems. Big guns Chelsea and Manchester City were missing from action meaning Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers had to make changes to their team. Most of the changes wouldn't have been successful as the gameweek average score of 35 points reveals.

Paul Pogba, Heung-Min Son, Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 11 points combined much to the dismay of their owners which covers almost half of the FPL managers.

So Gameweek 28 is all about resurrection but it doesn't come any easier. A hectic period for the top clubs thanks to the return of European football has left many players either tired or injured. The exertions of the season have begun to take a toll as the player list in the transfer tab has a number of yellow/red icons next to many crucial players. Rashford, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Roberto Firmino, Anthony Martial and Callum Wilson are all either injured or doubtful.

There are doubts over several Chelsea and City players who played 120 minutes in the Carabao Cup in the final. Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Luiz, Eden Hazard all lasted the full distance. With just two days to recover, both Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola would be forced into making rotations, with the latter facing a relatively straightforward fixture.

Injury concern for Gabriel Jesus may force Guardiola to play Aguero which comes as a huge relief for his 34.8% of owners. However, Sterling and Bernardo Silva are likely to start from the bench. With Chelsea facing a crucial clash against Spurs, expect the likes of Hazard and Luiz to start.

However, owners of Rashford may have to let their player go if there's no substitute available on the bench. It's not very hard to get the Mancunian forward back in your team with a modest price tag. Ideal replacement for Rashford is Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, while Burnley forwards Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, Wilfred Zaha and Salomon Rondon are all good options.

Top picks for GW 28

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Liverpool right-back is back to full fitness and should return against Watford on Wednesday. Liverpool have missed his energy down the right flank. His absence was most felt at Old Trafford on Sunday when James Milner squandered several chances to send in a good cross. With Liverpool tightening their defence in the last two games, expect plenty of points from the young full-back.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Arsenal midfielder has returned to favour and form at the Emirates in recent weeks. A goal and an assist in the previous gameweek earned him 14 points. Bournemouth aren't the most defensively solid side and have a habit of leaking many goals against the Premier League big six. At a price of just £6.7m, the Armenian would be quite a steal.

Emerson Palmieri: The Chelsea left-back delivered a solid performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and has done enough to earn the first-choice tag ahead of Marcos Alonso. Chelsea have some easy games on the agenda and Emerson could prove to be a top signing for your team, especially at a price of £5.2m.

Wilfried Zaha: Although Crystal Palace face an in-form Manchester United side at Selhurst Park, injuries to key United players will give Palace plenty of encouragement. Zaha who struggled all season has found form with four goals in his last three starts. He will be willing to prove a point against former club United by continuing his goalscoring form. The trip to south London will be a tricky one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-hit United team.

Captain's conundrum:

Doubt over Aguero's participation makes the captaincy choice interesting. Liverpool face Watford at Anfield, and Mohamed Salah thus becomes a very attractive option for the captain's armband. His form is a bit of concern though with the Egyptian netting just once in the last four matches. However, at Anfield against a relatively lesser team, Salah should be among the goals. Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette and Piere Emerick-Aubameyang are good options too, but the former may be handed a rest.

