Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 16 tips: Rely on Jamie Vardy as Big Six look to rotate squads; Richarlison, Wilfried Zaha are a risk

The festive season is officially here and we've reached that point of the year where the Premier League has more fixtures per week than you can possibly be bothered to keep up with. After an excellent round of midweek games that saw Manchester United deny former boss Jose Mourinho a dose of sweet, sweet retribution and Marco Silva get sacked after Everton's defeat to Liverpool, FPL bosses have just few hours to make their changes before Chelsea take on Everton at 6.00 pm IST today. So with barely any time left for you to assess all the possible options you have at your disposal, here's everything you need to whip your team into shape ahead of Game Week 16 of Fantasy Premier League:

Top picks for GW 16:

Dele Alli (£8.6m): Dele Alli's recent form has been spectacular, especially considering the fact that he spent a large part of the first few months of the season out with an injury. In his last last three games for Tottenham, the English midfielder has scored thrice and bagged one assist. Much of that has to do with the arrival of new head coach Mourinho, who has given the 23-year-old a degree of freedom in the middle of the park. Dele is up against Burnley on the weekend, who have not been having the best of times in recent weeks, conceding six goals in their last two games.

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m): With a well-rounded squad crammed full of talent, Leicester have taken the Premier League by storm, and the Foxes genuinely look like they could beat just about anyone they come up against. At the forefront of this resurgence has been Jamie Vardy, who looks like he's having the time of his life. The English striker has scored a whopping 14 goals in the Premier League, and has also chipped in with four assists. But perhaps what truly sets him apart from other FPL alternatives is the fact that he is, to an extent, undroppable. He has played every single minute of every league game for Leicester so far, and that is unlikely to change in the near future. This period of the season often sees bigger clubs rotate more frequently than usual, making Vardy a must-have for an almost guaranteed source of points. Be wary though, there are back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Liverpool just around the corner for Leicester.

Tammy Abraham (£7.9m): After missing out on Gameweek 14 through injury, Tammy Abraham returned in style, scoring one goal and assisting another against Aston Villa in the midweek fixture. Up next, Abraham and Chelsea face Everton, who are going through a bit of a rough spell, having sacked manager Silva. Everton haven't kept a clean sheet in six weeks, a period in which they have conceded 14 goals. If Abraham were to start, which he probably will, he could definitely score a couple of goals.

Risky business:

Richarlison (£7.8m): Despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window, Everton look further away from the top-four spots than they have in years and are currently languishing in 18th place. However, with the quality that they have at their disposal, and a new boss in charge, there is a decent chance that a good run of results is in store for them in the imminent future. Their next game sees them take on Chelsea, whose defence has been quite porous this season. While it's unlikely that they'll win, they could score a couple of goals, and Richarlison is the most likely contender to get his name on the scoresheet.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m): Wilfried Zaha's mercurial talent has been, in equal measure, a source of great joy and the cause of much frustration for Crystal Palace fans in recent years. While he is capable of doing some truly amazing things on the pitch, he is also prone to long dry spells, which was evident in the first few weeks of the season. The English attacker only had two assists to his name in the first 12 weeks of league action, but has now scored twice in his last three appearances. He's chosen an excellent time to return to form, as Palace head into a long spell of relatively easy fixtures, where they will face the likes of Watford, Southampton and Norwich, with no games against the big six until mid-January.

Jack Grealish (£6m): After enduring a bit of a rough patch in the initial stages of the season, Jack Grealish and Aston Villa appear to have found their feet in the Premier League. The Claret and Blue face Leicester on the weekend, which is a slightly tricky fixture, after which they have a favourable schedule that mostly pits them against bottom-ranked clubs. Grealish is an integral part of the Aston Villa team, and were they to do well in the upcoming games, he would no doubt play a vital role in their success.

O Captain, my Captain!

With Jurgen Klopp speaking about the need to rest his key players in the build-up to this round of fixtures, there's a decent possibility that Sadio Mane might not start. Mohamed Salah was rested for the midweek clash against Everton, and he will most likely play against Bournemouth, making him a good choice for the armband. Jamie Vardy, as always, is an excellent option to have, with Leicester facing Aston Villa, while Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dele Alli could do very well against an out-of-form Burnley.

