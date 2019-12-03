Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 15 tips: Wilfried Zaha could produce results courtesy of favourable fixtures; time to axe Mason Mount?

The gameweek 14 of the Premier League might have got over just over two days ago, but the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will still be glued to their mobiles and desktops to make a few last-minute changes.

Liverpool endured a mixed night following their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion with Alisson being sent off, Arsenal were forced to a draw 2-2 despite the arrival of interim manager Freddie Ljungberg and an under-performing Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

While Raheem Sterling (£11.9) and Jaimie Vardy (£9.9) continued to live up to their price tags, the run of some star-studded players like Mohamed Salah ((£12.2) and Sadio Mane (£12.2) might have provided a fresh headache to managers who own these players.

A game like FPL could be cruel at times like these, forcing managers to make wholesale changes in a very limited time.

However, one must remember that, just because these teams are playing consecutive gameweeks does not make this a double gameweek.

Nevertheless, it is important for FPL bosses not to panic, because here are a few matches which could present you with potentially game-changing points:

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Since Jose Mourinho made his sensational return to management with Tottenham Hotspur, this has always been a contest most-talked about. This time, the Special One returns to Old Trafford, as his Spurs side faces a below-par Manchester United side at Old Trafford. However, facing old clubs is nothing new for Mourinho, who as United boss has faced Chelsea on numerous occasions and Real Madrid as well in the Super Cup 2017.

Spurs, meanwhile, are in good spirits ever since he came. Son Hueng-Min (£9.8) is flying high with producing consistent goals and assists over the few matches and Dele Alli (£8.5) finding his form back under Mourinho. Harry Kane (£10.9), however, did blank in gameweek 14 against Bournemouth, registering just two points.

Speaking of which, Alli is the most transferred-in player ahead of the gameweek, which means, managers understandably are expecting more from the England midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men have a lot of questions to answer. While Paul Pogba (£8.4) is recovering well, this game could come in too early for him, and the defensive line overall seems to be weak and is quite evident in the way they have leaked away goals in the recent matches.

However, Marcus Rashford’s (£8.7) form has been a positive for United, having scored or assisted in each of the last three league matches. Anthony Martial (£7.7), though, has not really had a sweet record against the ‘Big 6’ teams this season, except for the one goal he scored on the opening day of the season.

Leicester City vs Watford

Leicester City’s Jaime Vardy (£9.9) is on a goal-scoring spree at the moment, and it seems hard to look beyond the forward, who has scored or assisted for the last six gameweeks. And relishing a similar form is defender Ricardo Pereira (£6.4) who has totaled 33 points in the last five gameweeks. He has two goals, one assist, six clean sheets and a total of nine bonus points - Is there any reason to not consider him as a long term option?

Gerard Deulofeu seems to be one of the few reliable options when it comes to Watford, who sacked manager Quiqe Sanches Flores last week. The forward has two goals, as many assists and six bonus points, but has been a starter in most of the games so far.

Speaking of which, no Watford player has completed more dribbles this season than Deulofeu in the Premier League.

Apart from him, there is nothing much Watford can be happy about. Danny Welbeck and Christian Kabasele remain long term absentees while Daryl Janmaat and Kiko Femenia too will miss out due to injuries.

Beware of Ben Foster, who is yet to keep a clean sheet all season in the top-flight.

Top picks

Wilfried Zaha (£6.7): His future at Crystal Palace may be the talking point for some time now, but Wilfried Zaha seems to be a must-have option if Fixture Difficulty Rakings are to be looked into. Nine of Palace’s next 16 fixtures consist of ‘2’ level difficulty, while Arsenal and Manchester City in gameweek 22 and 23 respectively remain the only ‘Big 6’ opponents for the time being. And as a result of a goal in each of his last two league games, his price has been risen up.

Raul Jimenez (£7.7): After having endured a slow start to the season, Wolves forward Raul Jimenez seems to have found his form back from the last season where he gifted FPL managers a mammoth 181 points. He had netted only two goals in his first seven games, but has gone onto amass four more goals and produce three assists. Beware, he got both the assists in Wolves’ 2-0 win over Manchester City this season, so he is definitely a force to reckon with.

Lys Mousset (£5.1): One wonderful thing when it comes to the FPL, or even the Premier League in general is the rise of upcoming stars. Sheffield United’s 23-year-old forward Lys Mousset has been one of the protagonists in his team’s memorable start to the season. He remained like a silent assassin for the first five gameweeks, but since then, he has amassed 51 FPL points, scoring five times and assisting thrice.

Risky business

Mason Mount (£6.6): The Chelsea midfielder had a flying start to the season, giving FPL managers 31 points in the first five gameweeks. But since gameweek 10, that is the last time he scored or assisted, his form has been dwindling, registering just six points in the following four gameweeks.

Lucas Digne (£5.8): Everton’s recent shaky defence has meant that one has to look past Lucas Digne for affordable defensive options. He has been flying high at times, but his performance has also been dull often as well. Just 10 points in the last four gameweeks mean that it is time for managers to look elsewhere.

Oh captain, my captain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10.9): Despite Arsenal’s defensive woes, Aubameyang has been doing what he does best- Produce goals when his team needs most. He may be an expensive choice, but the Gabon striker is bound to step up for his team on big occasions.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.