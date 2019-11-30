Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 14 tips: Gabriel Jesus could fill in for injured Sergio Aguero, Jamie Vardy looks good for captain

Tough times are ahead for Premier League clubs in the English top-flight. Festive fixtures leading up to Christmas and New Year are well and truly lined up. Teams are busy finishing up their group stage commitments in their respective European competitions, and yes, as always, there is a lot of drama - on and off the field.

Arsenal and Manchester United continued to struggle, with the former finally losing patience with manager Unai Emery, while Liverpool will learn their fate in the UEFA Champions League on the final group stage match day against Red Bull Salzburg in December.

On the positive front though, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham scripted a massive comeback against Olympiakos to seal round of 16 in the Champions League in dramatic fashion, while Manchester City, too, joined their top-flight rivals.

What to look forward to? Three back-to-back matchdays in the matter of just a week. So, if you are one of those last-minute transfer-makers in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) game, now would be the right time to do so. Get going with your thinking caps on, because here are a few matches from where you could potentially score points:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth

In most scenarios, when a new manager takes over a club, the team is bound to perform well. Jose Mourinho has definitely brought back life to Tottenham Hotspur after taking over as manager, and right now, FPL managers are in a situation where they cannot avoid any in-form Spurs player.

Harry Kane (£10.9) seems to have found back his form with three goals in two matches under Mourinho, while Hueng Min Son (£9.7) seems to be a comparatively cheaper choice and could potentially also be a captain’s choice for FPL bosses. The South Korean striker has amassed 21 points in his last two Premier League matches, and will play a crucial part leading up to fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea in December.

Serge Aurier ( £4.9) provides a massive boost to Spurs defence while Jan Vertonghen might be favoured over the out of form Danny Rose as a left-back.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele ( £5.8) will be in contention to face Bournemouth after missing out on the trip to West Ham with a groin injury. The French midfielder made his return in the Champions League against Olympiakos, playing seven minutes as a second half substitute.

For Bournemouth, Joshua King ( £6.2) is all but set to miss out on a second successive game after missing the team’s home loss to Wolves. King suffered a hamstring injury, and his return is still uncertain.

Simon Francis and Philip Billing, however, remain suspended.

The biggest boost for the Cherries is that Diminic Solanke has been given a green signal following a scan for a hamstring injury.

Leicester City vs Everton

Who else to keep an eye for apart from Jaime Vardy ( £9.8)? The England forward has scored in each of his last five Premier League games, and his last blank came back in October against Liverpool. Meanwhile, James Maddison ( £7.6) is priced reasonably in such a way that he can even be a suitable fit to your team if you are unable to go for the high-budget ones, like Sadio Mane (£12.2) and Kevin de Bruyne ( £10.2). Maddison has three goals and four assist, and as many as eight bonus points in this season already.

And for a defender like Soyuncu, potential clean sheets could be incoming, especially against a sloppy defence like Everton, who have conceded 20 goals and are even closer to the relegation zone.

On the other hand, Everton are set to endure a tougher run of fixtures, with four ‘Big six’ teams lined up for them following the Leicester game.

However, Richarlison still seems to be a risky option for the Toffees with fixtures against some of the 'Big Six teams lined up.

Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph and Theo Walcott remain sidelined with injuries.

Andre Gomes, who suffered a horrific injury against Spurs, also remains to be sidelined.

Top picks

Gabriel Jesus (£9.5): Sergio Aguero’s absence might be Gabriel Jesus’ gain, at least for FPL managers. Aguero picked up a thigh injury in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, and is most certainly out for weeks, which makes Jesus likely to be his direct replacement. He might have just played 462 minutes in the league this season, but has already registered three goals and two assists, and could be up for more in the coming games.

Son Hueng Min (£9.7) : Tottenham Hotspur have finally been resurrected to life and so has Hueng Min Son. The South Korea striker had quite a few decent displays under Pochettino and looks to relish more under Mourinho. With four goals and six assists, he could be the Spurs’ X-factor.

Risky business

Richarlison (£7.9): FPL managers, look away! Richarlison might have had a promising start to the season, but a tough run of fixtures may ask you to look elsewhere, at least for the festive period. After facing Leicester on Saturday, Everton face Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in three successive gameweeks leading to the end of December. Three goals and three assists might give a player some reputation in the season so far, but will it be worth taking the risk?

Nick Pope (£4.7): A price tag of just 4.7 might be tempting, but Nick Pope might be in for challenging affairs against Mancheser City and Tottenham In December. Speaking of which, Burnley don’t have a decent record against Manchester City in recent encounters, having lost quite terribly in their Premier League meetings last season.

Captain’s armband.

Oh Captain, My Captain!

Jaime Vardy: Who would be not tempted to not stick with Jaime Vardy as their FPL team captain? The Leicester forward has amassed 50 points in his last four PL matches, and looks set for more, with tasty fixtures against Aston Villa and Norwich City.

