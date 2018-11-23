Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 13 tips: Sergio Aguero safest bet for captaincy; Everton faces acid test

Gear up for the marathon! 2018's final international break is behind us and we are staring at an exhaustive (enjoyable for us) run of games till the new year. The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gameweeks will come thick and fast and as the Premier League sides, this period is likely to make or break your season. So if you have managed to somehow save your wildcard, now is the time to unleash and prepare a team that will take you through this hectic schedule.

As for GW 13, there are few tricky games for the Premier League's big six. Tottenham entertain Chelsea at Wembley, Liverpool travel to dangerous Watford, Arsenal go to high-flying Bournemouth, while Manchester City too are on the road against West Ham where Chelsea and Manchester United have already failed in their attempt to win. United have the easiest looking assignment on paper as they host Crystal Palace.

The fixtures have already complicated the choice for captaincy as gameweeks after international breaks are always tricky with so many players from the top six teams returning to their clubs tired.

But there are other fixtures that may catch the eye of FPL owners. Everton have recently found their groove especially at home where they have won their last three. Cardiff managed to pick just one point from their travels and have scored just twice in five away fixtures this season. There's doubt over Gylfi Siggurdsson's availability, but Richarlison is a hot property in the FPL market. He is the second most purchased player so far this week as his return of six goals is quite promising.

However, the issue that's been plaguing Everton is consistency which reflects in Richarlison's performances as well. Unlike some of the top performers this season, a FPL owner cannot be certain about what the Toffees would dish out even at their home Goodison Park.

Many would have the Brazilian as their top pick for captain this week, but Everton's inconsistency is a factor they must account for before making the call. It doesn't get any easier than Cardiff at home in the Premier League this season and this fixture is an acid test for Everton players' FPL credentials.

Anthony Martial who has been in red-hot form in the last few weeks is another very desirable option, but an injury doubt has hurt his selection this week.

Fulham vs Southampton and Brighton vs Leicester are fixtures you may be better to keep away from as you don't know what to expect from either of the four teams. Fulham and Southampton have been struggling for form, while Leicester and Brighton game has all the makings of a dull 1-1 draw.

Spurs-Chelsea is likely to be another close affair, and no would be too sure whom to bank on for this one. Marcos Alonso has scored on both occasions he has faced Spurs at Wembley, so those with the finances might be tempted by that option.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal can only be a goalfest considering the way two teams like to approach a game of football. So those thinking of dropping Callum Wilson looking at the red in his fixture column would do well to wait for another week at least. As for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's prospects, this game, although a hard one for the Gunners, should be the one which the Arsenal forwards enjoy.

The other game on Sunday sees Wolves host struggling Huddersfield. That game should interest FPL owners. Raul Jimenez has been a very handy purchase so far this season for the price of £5.8m. A goal and two assists in the last two games have helped him become the most purchased FPL player this week. The Wolves forward can allow you to release funds for strengthening other areas of your squad without really weakening your forward area.

As for Burnley vs Newcastle, the less said about it, the better.

Bargain purchases

Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) - Paterson has been playing as the centre-forward for Cardiff and has reaped rich rewards. Three goals and an assist in his last four games make him an excellent option for your midfield, especially with a price of just £5.2m. There's little point looking at the fixtures as Cardiff is the easy game for all teams. By that logic, all games for Cardiff should be tough. But Paterson is a good backup option to have in your midfield anyway.

Lucas Digne (Everton) - Everton showed plenty of resolve in their 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the international break. That game should increase the defence's morale ahead of what appears a good run of games. Digne who's available at a price of £4.8m might prove to be a pretty good option to have.

David Silva (Manchester City) - Yes, it's not a bargain but an in-form Manchester City attacking player that is guaranteed to start and who has been consistently delivering the goods is a player you must snap up as soon as possible. At a price of £8.6m, David Silva comes at a great value.

Captain's conundrum

Sergio Aguero is the safest bet for captaincy. He is consistent and has few off days. West Ham aren't a great side and City should have enough to put a few past them even at their own backyard. Few would bet against Aguero not getting at least one of them. Watford are no pushovers and Liverpool haven't been at their free-scoring best this season. So captaining Mohamed Salah is slightly risky. Arsenal forwards are a good bet, but again Bournemouth aren't going to make the Gunners' life any easier. So stick with the old warhorse named Sergio Aguero.