Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 11 tips: Jamie Vardy goal-fest likely to continue till December; Chelsea players could do well in Watford visit

Compared to the paltry returns of Gameweeks 8 and 9, last week's action saw FPL bosses take home an average of around 49 points, mostly thanks to Leicester's thrashing of Southampton. If you had either Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez or Ben Chilwell in your squad, it was essentially enough to ensure you ended up with a sizeable total.

This week also seems like it could bestow plentiful returns. Here's everything you need to whip your team into shape ahead of Game Week 11 of Fantasy Premier League:

Top picks for GW 11:

Raheem Sterling (£12.1m): Raheem Sterling is having an incredible season. The English winger has already scored seven goals and bagged one assist this season, and is well on his way towards topping his personal best of 18 goals in one league campaign. Manchester City play a Southampton side that has already conceded 25 goals and also lost against City in the midweek Cup fixture, so there could be a big win on the cards, and with Sergio Aguero's goal scoring form in the league having cooled off, Sterling could be the man for the job.

Jamie Vardy (£9.3m): At 32, Jamie Vardy is just as sharp as ever and the striker's form is reminiscent of the sort of performances he put in during the 2015-16 season when Leicester City went on to win the Premier League. With nine goals in 10 league games, he is the current top scorer. He could well add to his tally with Leicester's upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace, Brighton, Norwich and Aston Villa. Arguably their toughest match in the period is a home fixture against Arsenal, which, if being completely honest, is not as daunting a task as it used to be a decade ago.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m): Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are arguably the best full-back pairing in the world at the moment. The duo have been important cogs in the Liverpool machine for a while now, and are key contributors in both defence and attack. When it comes to FPL, however, one of them has the slightest of advantages over the other. While Robertson is a better defender, Alexander-Arnold is better going forward, and thanks to format, that counts for more. Alexander-Arnold has 43 points this season, which is exactly the same as his Scottish counterpart, but he is more likely to get you a higher return, considering the number of chances he engineers on that right flank.

Risky business:

Neal Maupay (£6m): Neal Maupay's not doing too badly, is he? The Brighton striker has scored four goals this season, two of which have come in his last three matches. The Seagulls are up against the very porous defence of Norwich this week, and it's not outside the realms of possibility to expect a goal or two from the Frenchman.

Willian (£7.1m): Much has been made of Willian's resurgence under Frank Lampard, but as of yet, there's not much numerical evidence. The Brazilian has always had a pretty underwhelming goal return, having only scored 30-odd goals in over 200 league appearances for Chelsea, and he doesn't look likely to improve on that record astronomically in this season, having only bagged two goals in 9 appearances. However, Chelsea find themselves up against bottom-placed Watford on Saturday and there could be a chance for the winger to chip in with an assist or a goal.

Enda Stevens (£5m): 10 weeks into the season. It's a miracle that Enda Stevens is still operating under the radar, being picked by just 1.9 percent of all teams. With 43 points so far, the full-back is tied with Liverpool duo Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, but you can snap him up for the measly price of £5m. Sheffield United's resolute defending has seen them concede just eight times, and Stevens is a pretty steady source of points through clean sheets and assists.

O Captain, my Captain!

There are a number of contenders for the Captain's armband this week, with none of the big six facing each other. A decent bet would be Tammy Abraham, who hasn't found the back of the net in a couple of game weeks now, but could bag a few against winless Watford. If you're feeling like taking a risk, a Triple Captain on a Manchester City player, preferably Raheem Sterling, could pay off against Southampton, who are shipping goals left, right and centre.

