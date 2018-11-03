Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 11 tips: Bank on Sergio Aguero's consistency; keep away from Liverpool defenders

The unbeaten big three of the Premier League this season had a week to remember. Liverpool and Chelsea scored four each, while Manchester City came away with three crucial points and a clean sheet from Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs' neighbours Arsenal saw their winning run come to a halt at Crystal Palace, but it barely bothered the Fantasy Premier League owners who got their return from the game thanks to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's exploits. Manchester United had a rare win in the league, but Anthony Martial continued his form in front of the goal to emerge as a hot property on the transfer market for FPL bosses.

Gameweek 11's marquee game comes from the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal host Liverpool. The contest is tipped as the battle between Reds' defence and the Gunners' strike force, but the return to form of Mohamed Salah and Co adds another dimension to it. For FPL owners, it would be safe to bank on attacking players from both sides rather than defensive ones as the contest promises goals. Add to that the fact that Jurgen Klopp's Pep Guardiola-esque rotation policy in defence has not gone down too well with FPL managers.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the top three defenders that have been transferred out this week. Only Virgil van Dijk has escaped rotation in the Premier League and picking the Liverpool defender that is certain to start has become more difficult than ever.

Robertson and Van Dijk should start at the Emirates. Dejan Lovren appears favourite to start at centre-back, but who starts at the right-back position is anyone's guess. With a clean sheet at Arsenal unlikely, it is advisable for managers to stay away from buying or swapping Liverpool defenders.

The other fixtures of interest for FPL managers this week feature Liverpool's other two major title rivals. Leaders Manchester City are at home to Southampton, while Chelsea entertain Crystal Palace. Both visitors aren't in the best of form, so expect Chelsea and City players to be high on demand this week.

Ross Barkley who has scored three and assisted three in as many games is the most transferred player in FPL this week. Available at a price of £5.9m, the former Everton star is an absolute bargain. Eden Hazard is unlikely to start the game after Maurizio Sarri confirmed that the Belgian isn't fit to play the full ninety minutes. However, with Chelsea playing on Sunday, that could still change. Keeping Hazard makes sense as the Chelsea No 10 will be fit to play the full ninety sooner rather than later.

For City, Sergio Aguero would once again be the man that most FPL managers would look to hand the captain's armband. His early substitution in games may put a few FPL managers off, but the Argentine has either scored or assisted in each of City's home games so far.

Guardiola's rotation policy makes any other player a risky candidate for captaincy, but Raheem Sterling, who was recently rested, can be a good alternative. A slightly unorthodox choice would be Benjamin Mendy. City have conceded just three goals in the Premier League so far and a clean sheet against Southampton is quite likely. Plus the Frenchman has assisted in each of the home games that he has played so far this season. So along with Aguero, Mendy could also be a pretty smart choice for the armband.

Manchester United will be tested by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, but Anthony Martial's recent form is becoming difficult to ignore. However, there's no reason to drop Bournemouth's attacking players for the United game as Jose Mourinho's side have conceded 17 goals so far.

Watford are flying once again after a bit of a hiccup and a game away at Newcastle might be a great opportunity for Javi Gracia's men to extend their fine form. Roberto Pereyra has regained his scoring touch and is the second most transferred midfielder this week. The likes of Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina are cheap options in defence.

GW 11 players to watch out for

Isaac Success (Watford) — Some say success comes at a cost, but here in FPL, Success is dirt cheap. Watford's Isaac Success scored the first goal of his Premier League season in their 3-0 win over Huddersfield. With Troy Deeney still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Success is likely to continue in his role up front. At a price of £4.5m, he is the mother of all bargains and could really help balance your squad.

Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) — Arnautovic's West Ham face Burnley at the London Stadium at the weekend. The Clarets have conceded nine goals in their last two games and could have easily let in more. West Ham have an easy run of fixtures coming up and the Austrian who has returned from an injury could just be about to hit form. Snap him up and reap the possible benefits.

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) — Mahrez is no cheap buy, but considering the lofty prices and returns of the City players, Mahrez is just about realistically priced. Having scored in his last two Premier League games, the Algerian seems to have cemented a place in Guardiola's team. Mahrez offers similar returns to Sterling and comes at a much lesser price. Time to get the former Leicester City man.

Fabian Balbuena (West Ham) — Balbuena was on the scoresheet last week, but it's West Ham's defensive improvements and an easy run of fixtures that make this £4.4m priced defender a pretty good option.