Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 10 tips: Take note of Mohamed Salah's form, don't fall for Mesut Ozil's resurgence

The FPL Gods weren't exactly smiling last week as an average score of 43 points didn't really make a good reading. The big guns had a relatively quiet week as the likes of Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah managed just two goals among them.

New FPL favourite Alexandre Lacazette also had a modest outing, but his partner-in-crime Pierre Emerick Aubameyang made big waves with two goals.

The coming week's marquee clash sees table toppers Manchester City take on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who sit just two points behind the champions. The game could come as a blow for FPL managers who are likely to have more players from these teams. City won this fixture last season, and is looking the better of the two teams, but in terms of FPL, the game might create more confusion in the minds of owners.

Clean sheets might not be the order of the day, but Kane and Aguero's big-game pedigree makes them good options. Removing City or Spurs players just for this gameweek might not be a smart ploy.

The other fixture that would attract special interest of FPL owners in the one at Anfield. Liverpool are in sublime form and the visit of Cardiff presents a great opportunity for the Reds to regain their scoring touch. Liverpool haven't been firing all cylinders on the attacking front and the lack of potency has coincided with Salah's relatively barren run.

However, the ongoing week has been a pretty good one for the Egyptian who has netted three times in two matches. Salah who scored 32 goals last season seems to be finding his scoring touch and a game against struggling Cardif may see the Egyptian regain his old self in front of goal.

Many FPL managers decided to do away with the former Chelsea forward last month, but the time maybe right to get Salah back in your fold. Salah scores his goals in heaps, and this week was proof enough that he may be about to begin a fruitful run.

So keep Salah high on the shopping list. It may require some efforts, but it might be worth it.

Anthony Martial is the highest purchased midfielder this week. Three goals and an assist in the previous two rounds means he is the form player. His price tag of £7.3m is very inviting, and the high demand for his services is hardly surprising.

Similarly, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil too has three goals in his last three games and looked in sublime touch in the Gunners' win over Leicester City last week. However, both Martial and Ozil are known for their inconsistent displays and their sudden spike in form might be misguiding.

Before their recent resurgence, both Martial and Ozil didn't really make a big impact in terms of FPL points and owners willing to pick these players must be wary of the moody nature of the duo. With reports of Martial refusing a new contract surfacing, it won't be surprising to see the Frenchman return to the bench in coming weeks.

Ozil and Martial are available at generous prices, but few can guarantee consistent returns from the two.

Bargain buys

Kiko Femenia (Watford) - Watford ended their slump with an impressive 2-0 win over Wolves last week. Javi Gracia made a few changes to the squad after the humbling by Bournemouth before the international break. Kiko Femenia has been the beneficiary of Darryl Janmaat's injury. With the defender not set to return till next month, Femenia who is available at paltry sum of £4.2m is a very good option.

Ross Barkley (Chelsea) - Barkley has scored twice in his last two Premier League appearances. Maurizio Sarri rested the Englishman in midweek, and played Mateo Kovacic. So the Englishman might start at the weekend against Burnley. At a price of just £5.7m, the English midfielder is a good bet.

Beram Kayal (Brighton) - Brighton have been doing alright this season and their fixture list is quite inviting. While the likes of Glenn Murray might draw your attention, midfielder Beram Kayal might be a real steal for FPL owners. With a goal and an assist to his name in the last two matches, Kayal is an excellent option, especially coming at a price of just £4.4m.

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) - The Croatian defender is back in Jurgen Klopp's fold and is likely to start games at the heart of the Liverpool defence once again. The Reds have been superb defensively and have kept the most clean sheets this season. Lovren is available at a very generous price of £4.9m and is one defender that should not be missed.