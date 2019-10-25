Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 10 tips: Load up on Manchester City players but be wary of rotation

So, last week was a bit of a bust. After a miserable average of 36 in Gameweek 8, Fantasy Premier League managers were hoping for a high-scoring week, but with many big-hitters failing to bring home the bacon, it was just more of the same. However, the FPL gods are notoriously fickle, and often follow up droughts with bountiful harvests. Here's everything you need to whip your team into shape ahead of Game Week 10 of Fantasy Premier League:

Is it finally time to play the Wild Card?

The last couple of weeks have been difficult, and I don't blame you if you're panicking. Maybe things aren't quite working out the way you want, or injuries to players have left you with a mishmash squad reminiscent of Frankenstein's monster. Either way, you're probably itching to whip out the wild card and make a fresh start to things, but maybe just consider two things before you take the plunge. First up, is your squad actually bad? Or have the players just had a couple of bad weeks? For example, Raheem Sterling has just had one assist in the last two weeks, but that doesn't mean he should be jettisoned in favour of an inferior player who might be in form for a week or two. Secondly, can you survive the holiday season? Matches come thick and fast in the festive period, and around Christmas, there might come a time when having the option to play a wildcard could be the difference between leading your league and sinking to the bottom.

Top picks for GW 10:

Raheem Sterling (£12.1m): It seems like Raheem Sterling has been around for ages, but with the English attacker having made his Premier League debut seven years ago, at the tender age of 17, it's easy to forget that he's still young, and constantly improving. He has arguably been better this season than he was the last, and has already scored 16 goals for club and country just three months in. With Manchester City facing newly-promoted Aston Villa, there's no reason to believe he won't add to that tally on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy (£9.1m): Will the Vardy party ever stop? Jamie Vardy has consistently been the best pick for the striker from outside the big six for past few years, and the Englishman is doing it again this season, with six goals and one assist to his name in 9 matches. Three of those goals have come in his last three matches, and there could be more on the cards against 17th-placed Southampton.

Anthony Martial (£7.5m): Anthony Martial is fit again. For the time being. The Frenchman has been a thorn in the side of many naive FPL bosses, performing well for a couple of matches before being ruled out through injury for a month or two in an endless cycle that began shortly after his move to Manchester United in 2015. He did start the season very well though and could be instrumental for United when they face Norwich. Unless he somehow tears his ACL walking to the fridge for a late-night snack.

Risky business:

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£6m): Callum Hudson-Odoi has enjoyed a very successful reintroduction into Frank Lampard's Chelsea side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, bagging three assists in his last three matches. There is a slight degree of risk involved in this particular move, however, since Christian Pulisic has been very impressive coming off the bench for Chelsea, and could worm his way into the starting XI in place of Hudson-Odoi.

John Lundstram (£4.6m): John Lundstram is an absolute bargain. The man is a midfielder but has been included as a defender by FPL, meaning he rakes in the points whenever Sheffield United manage to keep clean-sheets. Sheffield are also putting together a tidy little run at the moment and could spring a surprise on West Ham United. Lundstram also has a goal and an assist this season, and while that's paltry compared to some of the other names on the list, what do you expect for £4.6m?

Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m): Benjamin Mendy is slowly and surely working his way back into the Manchester City squad, featuring for them in their midweek Champions League clash against Atalanta. With Oleksandr Zinchenko probably unavailable thanks to a knee-injury, Mendy is the logical choice at left-back. But then again, Pep Guardiola is not the most reliable manager, and he might just rotate his entire squad, so you can never really be completely certain.

O Captain, my Captain!

As mentioned before, rotation is a bit of a concern this week, and the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling could be benched. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be facing the Spurs duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, so goals might be a little hard to come by unless Spurs decide to have another meltdown. If you want to play it safe, Kevin de Bruyne is the Manchester City player least likely to be benched, but if you do feel like taking a risk, there's an option that could work out very well. It's....... Jamie Vardy.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .