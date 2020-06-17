You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Fan groups from 16 European countries unite to protest against fake crowd noise for football broadcast during pandemic

Sports The Associated Press Jun 17, 2020 15:15:13 IST

An alliance of football fan groups across 16 European nations launched a campaign on Wednesday against artificial crowd noise being used on broadcasts of games held in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fan groups from 16 European countries unite to protest against fake crowd noise for football broadcast during pandemic

TV channels showing the games internationally have often picked a feed with artificial noise, without offering their local viewers the choice. AP

In an open letter on the day the English Premier League resumes and UEFA decides on rescheduling the Champions League, the fan groups say that “augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans.”

When the Bundesliga resumed last month, German broadcasters started offering TV viewers a choice between live sound from the empty stadiums or a soundtrack of recorded fan chants mixed by a producer to accompany the action. TV channels showing the games internationally have often picked a feed with artificial noise, without offering their local viewers the choice.

Video games company EA Sports is supplying similar crowd noise, drawn from its own archive of recordings, for broadcasts of Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League.

“Empty stadia are a direct consequence of a public health crisis that has impacted every single one of us and the absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences,” said the fans' letter, released by umbrella group Football Supporters Europe.

The fan groups have also called for supporters to be given a voice in consultations about when and how it's safe to allow fans to return to stadiums amid the pandemic. They also call for involvement in reforms to make football more economically sustainable in a system they brand “flawed, unfair, and unsustainable.”

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2020 15:15:13 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Disruptions in circadian rhythms not only cause sleep disorders, but could also put you at risk of these five health conditions

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres