Factbox: How NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service stacks up against others

By Neha Malara

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Thursday gave specifics on its planned Peacock video streaming service, which will do battle with industry leader Netflix Inc and others in the highly competitive field.

Here is what to expect.

Peacock:

Cost: Peacock Free will be free for all U.S. customers and will include ads. Peacock Premium customers can upgrade to ad-free version for $5 per month, while all other customers can upgrade for $9.99 per month.

Bundles: Peacock Premium will be bundled in with no extra cost for Comcast and Cox subscribers, and will cost $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers.

Original programming: Dramas including "Dr. Death" and a reboot of "Battlestar Galactica." A stand-up comedy special, and interview series "Hart to Heart" from comedian Kevin Hart. Original films and animated series to be developed from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

TV library: "The Office" (starting in 2021); "Parks and Recreation," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "Saturday Night Live," and "Cheers."

Movie library: "Bridesmaids," "Brokeback Mountain," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Breakfast Club." Exclusive streaming rights to "Fast and Furious 9" and "Jurassic World 3."

Availability: April 15 for Comcast customers, launches nationwide on July 15

Netflix:

Cost: Plans ranging from $9.99 https://www.netflix.com/signup/planform per month to $19.99 per month.

Bundles: Available as part of Comcast's Xfinity https://help.netflix.com/en/node/100377/us package in the United States.

Discounts: Mobile plan in India for about $3.50 https://in.reuters.com/article/netflix-india-mobile/netflix-to-roll-out-cheaper-mobile-only-plan-for-india-idINKCN1UC2R5 per month

Original programming: TV series and films such as "House of Cards," "Stranger Things," "13 Reasons Why," "Marriage Story," "The Irishman."

Television library: "Seinfeld" (starting in 2021), "The Office" (through 2020), "Breaking Bad."

Movie library: "City of God," "The Matrix," "Trainspotting," "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Availability: Globally except https://help.netflix.com/en/node/14164 in China, North Korea, Crimea, and Syria.

Disney+:

Cost: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Bundles: $13 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walt-disney-streaming/disney-to-bundle-disney-hulu-espn-at-popular-netflix-price-idUSKCN1UW2JB per month bundle including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Original programming: "The Mandalorian," "Loki," "Lady and the Tramp."

Television library: "High School Musical," "Duck Tales," "Star Wars Rebels," "The Simpsons."

Movie library: "Bambi," "Frozen," "The Sound of Music," "Avatar."

Launched: November 2019

Apple TV+:

Cost: $4.99 https://in.reuters.com/article/us-apple-iphone-streamingtv/apple-may-steal-netflix-streaming-crown-but-only-for-a-year-idINKCN1VW29A per month.

Discounts: Free one-year subscription with purchase of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV device. Subscription in India https://www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus for 99 rupees ($1.40) per month.

Original programming: "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Little Voice."

No library beyond original programming.

Launched: November 2019

HBO Max:

Cost: $14.99 per month

Discounts: Free at launch to HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms and HBO Now direct-billed customers.

Original programming: "Grease: Rydell High" musical spinoff series; four "Adventure Time" series; a "Gossip Girl" reboot; "Green Lantern." Upcoming HBO series "The Outsider" and "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."

Television library: "Friends," "Doctor Who," "The Big Bang Theory," "South Park;" HBO series including "Game of Thrones"

Movie library: DC Comics superhero movies including "The Dark Knight" as well as others like "Citizen Kane," and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy

Availability: May 2020 in the United States.

Amazon Prime Video:

Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year through an Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and other benefits. $8.99 per month for Prime Video only.

Discounts: $6.49 https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=hp_left_v4_sib?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201910200 per month for students

Original programming: "The Grand Tour," "Jack Ryan," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Catastrophe."

Television library: "Downton Abbey," "Bones," "Mr. Robot."

Movie library: "You've Got Mail" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

Availability: More than 200 https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSFWN1E909Q countries.

Hulu:

Cost: $5.99 https://help.hulu.com/s/article/how-much-does-hulu-cost?language=en_US per month or $11.99 per month without advertisements.

Bundles: Can be bundled with Hulu's live TV service.

Original programming: "The Handmaid's Tale", "Veronica Mars," "The Mindy Project" and "Marvel's Runaways."

Television: Next-day TV episodes from networks including NBC, ABC, FOX and FX for shows including "This is Us" and "Family Guy."

Television library: "The Good Doctor, "ER," "Lost," "Golden Girls," "Full House" and "Family Matters."

Movie library: Titles including "Mission Impossible: Fallout," the "Transformers" series and "A Quiet Place."

Availability: The United States and Japan

CBS All Access:

Cost: $5.99 https://www.cbs.com/all-access/subscription/plan per month, or $9.99 per month without commercials.

Discounts: 15 percent discount per month with an annual plan.

Original programming: "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "The Good Fight," "The Twilight Zone."

Television library: "Big Brother," "NCIS," and "The Brady Bunch."

Movie library: "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Ghost," the "Rocky" series.

Availability: United States

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.