Fabio Cannavaro opens up on receiving online abuse from Chinese Super League fans
Cannavaro, who captained his country to World Cup glory in 2006, won his first major title as a coach with Evergrande reigning over Chinese football last year.
Shanghai: Fabio Cannavaro admitted Wednesday that he pores over comments online and often sees "accusations and even abuse", despite taking Guangzhou Evergrande to their eighth Chinese Super League title last season.
The 46-year-old Italian, who captained his country to World Cup glory in 2006, won his first major title as a coach with Evergrande reigning over Chinese football last year.
After eight matches in the coronavirus-delayed new campaign, Evergrande are top of their group and have lost only once.
But the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender has never convinced some in China as a coach and had a failed stint in charge of the national team last year.
Asked if last Sunday's convincing 4-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua helped silence the doubters, Cannavaro said: "You guys all know that I often read the comments and views online.
"Not for the purpose of killing time, but to know what's happening around me.
"Although I hear different voices, opinions, accusations and even abuse from reading those comments, I'm the head coach and I will consider what my players should do at a certain time or what strengths they can bring to the team."
