Chelsea retained the Women's Super League title and became the all-time record champion in the English game by beating Manchester City to first place on Sunday.

Chelsea were 5-0 winners at home to Reading and finished two points ahead of City, who won their final game — 1-0 at West Ham — but also needed Chelsea to lose to stand a chance of jumping into first.

It is a fourth league title for Chelsea, who now have one more than Arsenal since the first WSL season in 2011.

Chelsea are on for a quadruple this season, having previously won the League Cup. The team will play Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on 16 May and they are into the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.