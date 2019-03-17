FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers shock 'poor' Manchester United to reach semis; Manchester City edge past Swansea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United produced the poorest performance of his reign as Wolves sent them crashing out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 quarter-final win.

But United's interim manager was remarkably upbeat despite his side's flat performance, saying they had plenty more to fight for as they aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League and look forward to a Champions League last-eight tie against Barcelona.

United were well beaten by an eager Wolves side who scored two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half through Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, with Marcus Rashford's injury-time effort a consolation.

Solskjaer had presided over a run of just two defeats in 18 games since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But they now go into the international break with back-to-back defeats after losing to Arsenal last week, with Rashford's goal their only real chance of the game.

"Today was the poorest performance we've had since I've been here," said Solskjaer.

"It was a big step backwards. There was a lack of urgency going forwards and a lack of forward passing and a lack of regains.

"We felt too comfortable in possession and we never put their keeper under pressure or their defenders under pressure."

But Solskjaer delivered a positive message to fans.

"We're in a great position in the league, we've got the Champions League," he said.

"You can't sulk for too long. We've got so much to play for. Man United in April and May always find their form. We can't wait for the challenge when Barcelona come."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted after his side reached the club's first FA Cup semi-final for 21 years.

"It means a lot of course. The FA Cup is the oldest competition and we played well," he said.

"We achieved it with the amazing support of our fans believing in us and the noise was fantastic.

"When we achieved it, we achieved it together. Now we have to prepare for the next one."

Wolves had the best chance of the first half, two minutes before the break. Ruben Neves sent Jota galloping clear for a one-on-one with Sergio Romero, but the United goalkeeper beat his curling shot away.

After the break Romero kept United in the game with two superb saves to deny a bullet header from Jimenez and a rising chip from Joao Moutinho as Wolves got on top.

Wolves scored the goal they had been threatening in the 70th minute.

Jimenez was forced backwards with his back to goal after being crowded out following a superb run by Moutinho, who breezed through three challenges cutting in from the left.

But the Mexican swivelled 180 degrees after getting a lucky bounce off Paul Pogba and drilled a low shot past Romero.

Six minutes later Wolves put the tie beyond United when Neves sent Jota racing clear on the counter and the Portuguese left Luke Shaw in a heap before firing an unstoppable left-foot drive inside Romero's near post.

Referee Martin Atkinson showed United defender Victor Lindelof a red card for lunging in on Jota but it was overturned by VAR.

Rashford pulled one back with a shot on the turn in the fifth minute of the five added one, but it was too little, too late.

Manchester City keeps treble dream alive

Elsewhere, Manchester City produced a stunning comeback against Swansea on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals and keep their quadruple dreams alive.

Pep Guardiola's team roared back from a two-goal half-time deficit to score three times after the break, with Sergio Aguero grabbing a disputed late winner in a 3-2 victory.

In a dramatic game in south Wales, Championship side Swansea were 2-0 up against Premier League leaders City shortly before the half hour through a Matt Grimes penalty and fine strike by Bersant Celina.

But Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back in the 69th minute and the visitors went for the kill, drawing level after an Aguero penalty hit a post and went in off goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The City pressure intensified and Aguero had the final word in the 88th minute with a stooping header to complete a stunning fightback.

It was a lucky escape for City as replays showed Raheem Sterling was fortunate to win the penalty that led to the equaliser, while Aguero was marginally offside for the winner.

"If it is not penalty, and it is offside like the people say, I'm sorry," Guardiola said.

"They ask all the clubs about the VAR (video assistant referee) and all around Europe the VAR is there and here it's not. I don't like to lose games when the decisions are wrong but the referees don't want to make wrong decisions, but they must be helped."

Having already won the League Cup and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals, City remain in the hunt for an unprecedented clean sweep of all four major trophies.

In the early game on Saturday, Andre Gray came off the bench to fire Watford into last four with a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Javi Gracia's side had taken the lead through Etienne Capoue's first-half strike before Michy Batshuayi equalised for Palace after the interval.

Championship side Millwall host Premier League side Brighton on Sunday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.