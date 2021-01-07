FA Cup: Southampton's match against Shrewsbury Town called off over coronavirus concerns
Saints said they had received confirmation from the Football Association after a number of players and staff at third-tier Shrewsbury tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's scheduled third-round match.
Southampton's FA Cup home tie against League One Shrewsbury Town this weekend is off after a number of positive coronavirus tests in the visiting camp, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Saints said they had received confirmation from the Football Association after a number of players and staff at third-tier Shrewsbury tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's scheduled third-round match.
"A meeting of the FA's Professional Game Board will take place early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture," said a statement from the side.
Southampton have had their own problems with the virus - goalkeeper Alex McCarthy tested positive and had to miss his side's win over Liverpool this week.
Middlesbrough's preparations for Saturday's FA Cup match away at Brentford have been hit by the virus.
The visitors revealed their training ground had been "effectively closed" since Monday after a number of positive COVID-19 tests among first-team players and staff.
A further round of testing was due to be carried out on Thursday.
Manchester City have confirmed their Women's Super League game against West Ham this weekend has been postponed due to a number of positive tests.
City's men's squad have also been hit by a clutch of cases.
Forty positive COVID-19 cases were discovered over two rounds of Premier League testing in late December and early January, with three matches postponed.
Britain is struggling to cope with a surge in infections and there are fears clubs will struggle to complete their fixtures in an already shortened season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
German third-tier club Dynamo Dresden sell 72,000 tickets for game played in empty stadium
Dynamo Dresden sold 72,112 tickets for the German Cup game against Darmstadt. It was more than double the capacity of Dresden's stadium. Dynamo offered fans the “ghost tickets” for five euros as a way to raise funds
League One: Wigan Athletic plunged into turmoil after talks break down with Spanish bidder over takeover
The 2013 FA Cup winners have been in administration since the start of July. The 12-point penalty they received for going into administration relegated them to League One — the third tier of English football.
Premier League: Manchester City will be without five players due to COVID-19 isolation, confirms Pep Guardiola
Manchester City will be without five players for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea due to positive tests for coronavirus, Pep Guardiola has confirmed as he defended the decision to postpone Monday's clash with Everton.