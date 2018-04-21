Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino denies his team will gain an advantage by playing the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at their temporary Wembley home.
Spurs, who are using the national stadium this season while their new 61,500-seater stadium is being built, have turned Wembley into a fortress, suffering just two Premier League defeats there all season, and beating Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and United.
Defender Jan Vertonghen suggested Spurs can benefit from their familiarity with the stadium but Pochettino said Jose Mourinho's side have plenty of experience of their own at the venue.
"Of course, we feel at home," he told a news conference on Thursday. "But it's different to when we play in the Premier League.
"I don't believe (we will have an advantage) because Manchester United have the experience (of playing) at Wembley, too. It's not an event just for us.
"I think it will be a typical cup game at Wembley - half Tottenham and half Manchester United. I don't believe we are going to have some advantage for that."
It will be United's 29th appearance in an FA Cup semi-final, with their most recent win in the competition coming in 2016.
Tottenham, who last lifted the trophy in 1991, have suffered defeats in each of their last seven semi-finals in the competition.
Pochettino confirmed he had yet to make a decision on who would start in goal against United.
Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm has started in every round of the competition so far this season and could be expected to feature again.
Meanwhile, first-choice shot-stopper Hugo Lloris has come under scrutiny for a reckless lunge on Raheem Sterling which handed Manchester City a penalty in Spurs' 3-1 Premier League defeat last weekend.
"For me, it wasn't a mistake but I respect all opinions," Pochettino added.
"No doubt he is one of the best keepers and he has shown that over the last four years with us. For us always every season (he) was improving and I think we have luck to have Hugo Lloris in goal."
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 23:02 PM
Highlights
Sanchez equalises for United!
Paul Pogba manages to wrestle Dembele off the ball on the left before spotting Sanchez's run into the box. The Chilean does incredibly well to lean backwards to cushion the ball beyond a stationary Michel Vorm into the goal.
10` GOAL! Dele Alli give Spurs the lead!
Brilliant counter-attack from Spurs! The Lillywhites fend off a United attack and Eriksen finds himself in acres of space on the right with Young deep inside the Spurs' half. The Dane sprints to the edge of the box and crosses the ball towards Alli on the far post who slides the ball into the empty net!
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs get us underway Kane jostling with Jones to get on the end of a long-ball. The United defender wins the header and Pogba hooks it away.
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Two minutes of added time in the first half and Dier almost gives Spurs the lead! He finds the time a space to let go from outside the box and his shot gets a deflection off Smalling. De Gea stays rooted to the spot as the ball hits the post! And with that, the referee blows for half time.
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Son finds himself in acres of space in the left of the United box. He gets on the end of Eriksen's chipped ball but his cross is blocked for a corner by Smalling. Poor corner from Eriksen as De Gea pouches it comfortably.
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Kane has been dropping in deep to help Eriksen move the ball past the United midfield and on one such foray, he finds De Gea off his line and shoots from just after the centre circle. No power in it whatsoever and De Gea collects it on the bounce.
Manchester United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
A couple of meaty challenges thrown in from both sides as Valencia and Son get booked. Valencia's tackle on Alli especially looked bad. Kane is fouled and Eriksen dummies and passes the ball to an unmarked Trippier wide on the right but the Spurs No 2 fails to collect the ball cleanly and Spurs' miss a good chance. A minute later, Son goes does easily under Pogba's challenge. Looked like a dive to be honest.
Manchester United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
And we're off! Spurs get right on the attack and they get two corners back-to-back. Kane's shot is deflected behind and from the resultant corner, Son's pull-back into the box is put behind the line. There's a moment of concern for United as Sanchez is caught on his left calf with a studs-up challenge from Trippier. The referee doesn't spot it but the Chilean goes down clutching the back of his leg. It has been a fast start to the match!
Speaking ahead of their semi-final clash, Pochettino said lifting the FA Cup next month would be a stepping stone to bigger things for the club, who look set to qualify for the Champions League for the third straight season. However, Poch also believes that the Premier League remains the ultimate prize for him and the club. Here's what he said at the pre-match press conference.
As we enter the last few weeks of the season, it is important to recognise that both clubs have had solid seasons, with both managers playing an important role in moulding their teams. The stakes now are higher, and having talked the talk for the entire season, it is time for both Mourinho and Pochettino to ensure that their teams walk the walk, in their FA Cup semi-final. Read Vinay Sundar's preview of the clash.
Hugo Lloris starts on the bench for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino opts for Michel Vorm on goal.
Here is how Manchester United line up at Wembley today. Lukaku, Sanchez and Lingard lead United's attack with a midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.