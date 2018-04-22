Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised the performances of his strike pairing Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Burnley and said the combination could be an option for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.
Conte started with Belgian Eden Hazard on the bench, likely with Sunday’s match in mind and despite the unusual sight of two target men up front, the move paid off.
"We played with great spirit, we had a great desire and will to fight," Conte told reporters.
"It is not simple to play against Burnley because of you give them space then they are ready to put in the long ball and be dangerous with the second ball.
"Our strikers, Giroud and Morata, did a great job they played a fantastic game with a great sacrifice without the ball and they put great pressure on the Burnley defence and forced them to play long from their own half which is less dangerous," the Italian added.
"(It was good) to see Giroud and Morata play this way, a good combination, a good link between them but also the way they press without the ball. This could be an option for Sunday or for the future," the former Juventus boss said.
Both Morata and Giroud, who signed for Chelsea in January, have spent plenty of time on the bench this season but they caused Burnley defenders, James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, plenty of trouble.
"This is the first time I tried this solution with the two strikers but I got a response from them and in the future, it could be a good option, the players showed this desire and will to sacrifice for the team," Conte said.
Morata did, however, miss a clear chance when he was put through one-on-one against Burnley keeper Nick Pope and shot wide but Conte said his decision to substitute the Spaniard was simply about getting Hazard on the field for the latter stages.
Although FA Cup opponents Southampton are struggling in the relegation zone, Conte, whose side fought back to beat the Saints 3-2 on Saturday, said it would be wrong to see the game at Wembley as a formality.
"I hear that we are already in the final but if you remember, and I do very well, that five days ago we were 2-0 down against Southampton and we played a disaster against them. We must pay attention and play with the right desire and will to show that we want to play another final in the FA Cup. It would be great for ourselves and our fans."
Back to back FA Cup finals for Antonio Conte!
FT! Chelsea beat Southampton!
Goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata help Chelsea beat Southampton and set up a mouth-watering clash with Manchester United in the final. Come 19 May, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho will clash for the only trophy left for grabs.
Chelsea 2-0 Southampton
Five minutes of added time as Chelsea sit back to fend off Southampton attacks. They get a couple of chances on the counter but Pedro and Morata can't make the most of them. Eden Hazard is announced as the man of the match.
Chelsea 2-0 Southampton
It's all happening out there as Charlie Austin sees his shot come off the post at one end followed by Morata's shot being cleared off the line at the other. It has been a frantic last couple of minutes,
GOAL! Alvaro Morata nods in Chelsea's second
It's the old combination of Azpilicueta and Morata which doubles Chelsea's second!
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Antonio Conte makes his third and final change and it's the goalscorer Olivier Giroud who is replaced by Alvaro Morata.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Chelsea nearly have a second! Excellent work from Hazard on the left as he sashays past a couple of Saints defenders before fizzing in a low cross towards the far post. Cedric looks to clear but it hits Yoshida and loops over the bar.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
This time it is McCarthy who makes a good save as he palms a fiercely-hit shot from Hazard over the bar. Chelsea make their second change as Pedro comes on for Fabregas.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
What a save from Caballero! A poor clearance from Cahill allows Redmond to let go from distance. The ball appeared to have squirmed from underneath the Argentine only to have rolled away for a corner.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Chelsea have shifted to a 3-5-2 formation with Hazard pairing up with Giroud at the top. Kante is playing through the centre with Fabregas and Bakayoko to his right and left.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Double change from Mark Huges as Nathan Redmond and Dusan Tadic come on for Shane Long and Hojberg. Antonio Conte also makes a change as Willian comes off Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Brazilian has been good this season and he's bewildered as is everyone at Conte's decision to take him off and he goes straight down the tunnel.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
What a miss from Long! Austin dummies to allow Long to get on the end of through ball from inside their own half. Caballero comes off his line but Long's touch is heavy and it rolls out for a goal kick. Huge let-off for Chelsea.
Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Almost another one for Chelsea as Willian, Hazard and Giroud get on the counter. Willian finds Hazard unmarked on the left and the Belgian shoots but it just curls past the upright.
GOAL! Giroud scores to give Chelsea the lead!
It took just a minute for Chelsea to score and it's Olivier Giroud who gets his name on the scoresheet. Brilliant touch and awareness from the Frenchman as he jinxes past a couple of sliding defenders before going past the keeper and poking the ball into the net.
HT. Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
No added time. Obviously. Nothing much to talk about in this half apart from Willian hitting the crossbar in the seventh minute. Southampton have done well to get men behind the ball and do starve the Chelsea attack of space.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Giroud goes for a volley from Fabregas’ chipped pass, but his touch is poor. the ball goes up and he then tries an acrobatic volley. Only able to hit it wide.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Ouch! That must have hurt. Willian cuts back inside from the left and shoots. His shot, though, hits Cedric square on his face and the Southampton right-back stumbles backwards before hitting the floor. Looks fine though as he's up in a jiffy.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Femina gets Southampton's first shot on target after Hazard lost possession in his own half. Caballero saves comfortably. The match has become rather drab after the opening 15 minutes.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Kante wins a free-kick on the edge of the Saints' box and the free-kick is in Willian's territory. The Brazilian had given Chelsea the lead in the semi-final last year from a free-kick in a similar position but this time around, his shot sails harmlessly over the bar.
Chelsea 0-0 Southampton
Right then. The players are out of the tunnel and onto the sun-drenched Wembley pitch. Chelsea start as favourites but they were poor when these two met two weekends ago and only an Olivier Giroud brace helped them win 3-2.
Take a look at some head-to-head to stats as Chelsea take on Southampton
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard on playing in a cup semi-final, on Wembley being the club's 'second home' and more
Mark Hughes aims to make most of playing in a cup semi-final
Olivier Giroud targets fourth FA Cup crown
"I want to carry on the good momentum because I was unbeaten at Wembley with Arsenal and I want to do it with Chelsea too." Giroud said ahead of the semi-final. Click here to read more from the Frenchman.
Having started the season as teams looking to prove their mettle as a title-contender and a threat when it comes to winning trophies, Spurs end their fourth season under Mauricio Pochettino without a trophy while United have to chance to end their second season under Mourinho with their third trophy in two seasons, fourth in three. Read Vinay Sundar's review of the first semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The magic of the FA Cup, the oldest club competition in the world, often brings out the best in players and their current forms notwithstanding, a brilliant individual performance from either club or a spirited display from either team could very well determine the fate of Sunday's semi-final. Read Sreya Mazumder's preview of the semi-final.
Here's how Southampton line up today
James Ward-Prowse and Dusan Tadic start on the bench today while Charlie Austin starts in front along with Shane Long.
Here's how Chelsea line up today
Willy Caballero starts in goal for Chelsea with Thibaut Courtois not even on the bench. No place for Christensen in Chelsea's back-three while Olivier Giroud starts ahead of Alvaro Morata.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Southampton! The duo will battle it out in Wembley to book a spot in the final against Manchester United.