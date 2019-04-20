FA Cup: Manchester City players to sponsor 26 coaches to take fans to Wembley for final against Watford

Manchester: Manchester City players will pay for 26 coaches to take fans to Wembley next month for the FA Cup final, the club announced on Friday.

"The support from our fans throughout the season has been nothing short of incredible. Traveling to so many games in league and cup competitions, both home and away, is not easy to do and is something that every player in our squad values and appreciates," said captain Vincent Kompany.

City, who have already won the Community Shield and League Cup at Wembley this season, will face Watford in the FA Cup final at the London venue on May 18.

By that time, they may also be Premier League champions although their hopes of winning the Champions League were dashed in an epic quarter-final loss to Tottenham in midweek.

"Although the result was not the one that we had hoped for, it was very special to hear our fans in full voice for ninety minutes backing the team," added Kompany.

"We still have so much to fight for this season, and this is our way of saying thank you to them for being with us every step of the way."

The coaches for the 420 mile (680km) round-trip to London will be funded by each of the 26 players in the first team squad.

