FA Cup: Jose Mourinho confident of delivering trophies to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham

Harry Kane has made it clear he wants to see signs of progress with Tottenham before he will commit his long-term future to the club.

Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday that he is confident he can deliver the trophies required to convince England captain Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham.

The clearest way to prove Tottenham are heading in the right direction would be to give Kane the first major silverware of his career.

Kane scored his 20th goal of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, making him Tottenham's all-time joint second highest scorer.

While Tottenham haven't won a leading trophy since the 2008 League Cup, they are still in with a chance on several fronts this term.

Mourinho's men are in the League Cup final against Manchester City and continue their FA Cup journey with a fifth round trip to Everton on Wednesday before next week's Europa League campaign resumes.

Tottenham have wobbled in the Premier League of late, putting their top four place in danger, but Mourinho is not losing any sleep over keeping Kane just yet.

"To win a trophy, he just needs to win one game. I know that it is a big, difficult game," Mourinho told reporters.

"I know that it is against probably the team that is going to win the Premier League this year, so I think it is a very difficult final that we will have to play.

"But to win a trophy, we just need to win a match. You have to ask Harry, but I think 'to wait' is not the right way to describe it. Is to fight for it.

"But it's something very personal that I think he is the right guy to have a conversation with you about it."