FA Cup: From Ryan Giggs' extra-time winner in 1999 semi-final to Arsenal clinching title in 2005 in penalties, best clashes

Remember Ryan Giggs running half of the length of the pitch, scything through the Arsenal defence before shooting the ball into the roof of the net to hand Arsenal a 1-2 defeat in the replay of the 1999 FA Cup semi-final?

Or Patrick Viera’s title-winning penalty in 2005?

Or when Giggs blazed over from a few yards outside with an empty goal staring at him in a fifth round encounter between the two teams in 2003?

Or Danny Welbeck’s goal at Old Trafford against his old side United in the 2015 quarter-final, that helped the Gunners advance?

When Arsenal play Manchester United in the FA Cup, there are plenty of standout moments.

Ahead of what promises to be another sumptuous encounter late on Friday night, we bring you a list of the best clashes from the FA Cup between the two English giants.

2004-2005 FA Cup final: Arsenal beat Manchester United (5-4 on penalties)

It was a game that United dominated. Wayne Rooney hit the woodwork. And then Ruud van Nistelrooy slammed his shot into the frame as well. Jose Antonio Reyes found himself being red-carded, handing Untied the numerical advantage as well. Yet after regulation time and extra-time, the scoreline stood stoically at 0-0.

Despite the lack of goals in the game, there was an added bite to the encounter due to the occasion — it was an FA Cup final after all — and the fact that United had ended Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten streak the previous season.

In penalties, Paul Scholes missed his shot as Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira scored the winner.

1998-1999 semi-final replay: Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-1 in extra-time

United legend Gary Neville went on to describe that victory as the best game he has played in. And the only game during which he smiled.

“It was the best game of football I have ever played in and I think all of us say the same thing. The penalty save, Keane’s sending off, 10 men, a pitch invasion, Ryan’s goal,” Neville said.

What added to the importance of that victory was that United went on to win the title in a season where they also won the Premier League and the Champions League.

“It was the only time in a match where I ever smiled when I was playing — the only time I have done that in a pressure moment as it was enjoyable as well as exciting,” he added.

The game also featured a remarkable goal from David Beckham, a disallowed Nicolas Anelka goal, which was celebrated in all pomp, and a shoddy penalty from Dennis Bergkamp, which was duly saved by Peter Schmeichel. Oh, and there was a pitch invasion befitting the occasion.

1936-1937, 4th round: Arsenal beat Manchester United 5-0

This was one of the earliest times the two teams came fact-to-face in the competition. At this stage, Arsenal and United were on opposite ends of the spectrum on the table. The Gunners were defending champions and were second in Division 1. The Red Devils, on the other hand, were at the bottom of the table when this clash came around in January that year. They had also spent a few seasons in Division 2 from 1931 to 1936.

Eager to avenge the 0-2 defeat in the league earlier in the season, The Gunners came out of the starting blocks flying, scoring thrice in the first seven minutes. Cliff Bastin, Alfred Kirchin, Robert Trimming Davidson and Ted Drake scored the goals for Arsenal on a rampaging night, with an own-goal from Jimmy Brown rounding off the scoreline.

1978-1979 FA Cup final: Arsenal beat United 3-2

It was a contest which sprung to life right when the nails of the coffin were being hammered down. Brian Talbot had scored the opener and Frank Stapleton doubled the lead just before half-time. The game looked like it was dragging its feet along to the inevitable conclusion before Gordon McQueen scored a goal in the 86th minute! Two minutes later, Sammy McIlroy scored United’s equaliser to breathe new life into the corpse of the encounter!

With Arsenal players looking like they were tired to the bone, the feeling in the stands and among fans were that they wouldn’t be able to survive an onslaught from Untied if the match went into extra-time.

Liam Brady went on a mazy run to the United box before Alan Sunderland scored The Gunners’ winner.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.