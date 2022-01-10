Nottingham Forest's reward for dumping 14-times winners Arsenal out of the tournament was a fourth-round tie at home to holders and local rivals Leicester.

Non-league Kidderminster will host Premier League high-flyers West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup while Chelsea will play third-tier Plymouth after the draw was made on Sunday.

Kidderminster, who play in the sixth tier of English football, shocked Championship side Reading 2-1 in the third round of the competition on Saturday.

"This is what the FA Cup dream is all about," Kidderminster manager Russell Penn told BBC Radio. "I sweated hot and cold all day worrying about the draw."

He added: "You just want that plum tie, to be rewarded for what we did yesterday (Saturday) and we got that.

"I think my phone will go into meltdown. I was so proud, first and foremost for the players, club, chairman and fans. Everyone deserves it."

Championship side Nottingham Forest's reward for dumping 14-times winners Arsenal out of the tournament on Sunday was a fourth-round tie at home to holders and local rivals Leicester.

League One team Plymouth, who beat Birmingham, will travel to face European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while non-league Boreham Wood will visit Bournemouth, who are currently top of the second-tier Championship.

Cambridge United's reward for beating top-flight strugglers Newcastle is a home tie against Championship side Luton.

Manchester United or Aston Villa, who meet at Old Trafford on Monday, will play Middlesbrough while Tottenham will face Brighton in an all-Premier League tie.

Liverpool will play Cardiff while Manchester City host Fulham.

The fourth round ties will be played between 4-7 February.

