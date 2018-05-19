You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FA Cup final: When and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United, coverage on TV and live streaming

Sports FP Sports May 19, 2018 10:33:33 IST

London: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he is focused on making sure his side finish the season with a trophy in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United rather than commenting on speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

File image of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. AFP

File image of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. AFP

A 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on the final day of the Premier League season ended Chelsea’s hopes of Champions League qualification as they finished fifth in the standings.

According to British media reports, Conte is expected to leave the London side at the end of the campaign after disagreements with the club hierarchy over transfer policy.

When asked if the final at Wembley will be his last game with Chelsea, Conte said: “I don’t know.

“For sure I think we must be focused on tomorrow’s game. For us this game is very important because we have, in a difficult season, to finish the season with a trophy.

“It’s always important for the players, for the coach, for the manager, for our fans, for the club, to finish the season with a trophy.

“We’re focused on this target. We have to try to do everything to win the game tomorrow (on Saturday).”

Here's all you need to know about the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United:

When and where will the FA Cup final be played?

The FA Cup final will be played between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 19 May, at Wembley Stadium in London.

How do I watch the game live?

The match will be shown live on SONY TEN 1 SD & HD, and SONY TEN 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match will start at 9:45 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be shown live on SONY LIV

With inputs from Reuters


Updated Date: May 19, 2018 10:33 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores