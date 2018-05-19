FA Cup final: When and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United, coverage on TV and live streaming

London: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he is focused on making sure his side finish the season with a trophy in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United rather than commenting on speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

A 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on the final day of the Premier League season ended Chelsea’s hopes of Champions League qualification as they finished fifth in the standings.

According to British media reports, Conte is expected to leave the London side at the end of the campaign after disagreements with the club hierarchy over transfer policy.

When asked if the final at Wembley will be his last game with Chelsea, Conte said: “I don’t know.

“For sure I think we must be focused on tomorrow’s game. For us this game is very important because we have, in a difficult season, to finish the season with a trophy.

“It’s always important for the players, for the coach, for the manager, for our fans, for the club, to finish the season with a trophy.

“We’re focused on this target. We have to try to do everything to win the game tomorrow (on Saturday).”

Here's all you need to know about the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United:

When and where will the FA Cup final be played?

The FA Cup final will be played between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, 19 May, at Wembley Stadium in London.

How do I watch the game live?

The match will be shown live on SONY TEN 1 SD & HD, and SONY TEN 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester United match will start at 9:45 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be shown live on SONY LIV

With inputs from Reuters